World Cup 2019: What will be the target for India if New Zealand don't get to bat again?

They say it's always monsoon season in England and that came true when New Zealand's batting inning was interrupted by rain during the 47th over which was being bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Ross Taylor and Tom Latham were batting in the middle with the Blackcaps having 211 on the board for the loss of 5 wickets when raindrops interrupted the game.

The on-field umpires took the precautionary move of bringing on the covers at a very early stage so that the outfield doesn't take too much water. Even though there is a reserve day, the match officials will look to complete the game today itself. Considering that play was stopped at 14.01 Local Time, overs will be deducted only after two hours.

According to Duckworth Lewis-Stern (DLS) method, if India have to play 46 overs, the adjusted target will be 237. In case, the rain is too heavy and the officials can only get in a 20-over game (The minimum number of overs required to finish an ODI game), then India will have to chase 148.

In case New Zealand doesn't bat again, India's target in

46 overs will be 237

40 overs will be 223

35 overs will be 209

30 overs will be 192

25 overs will be 172

20 overs will be 148#IndvNZ #NZvInd#CWC19 #CWC2019 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) July 9, 2019

If the match can't be finished today, then New Zealand will continue the game from 46.1 overs tomorrow (July 9). However, the forecast for the reserve day is also not great and the match officials will try their best to complete the day today.

In case, if the match can't be finished on the reserve day, then India will go through to the World Cup final on the basis of a superior position during the group stage phase. So, New Zealand would need the game to be completed at any cost.

India would also not shy away from finishing off the match considering that they are in a favourable position at the moment. They will fancy their chances to chase down either 237 off 46 overs or 148 off 20 overs.