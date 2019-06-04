×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019: Why India may not be favourites against South Africa in their WC opener

Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
Feature
117   //    04 Jun 2019, 17:48 IST

India were not at their best against New Zealand in their warm-up game
India were not at their best against New Zealand in their warm-up game

Many cricketing experts seem to have already written the obituary of South Africa in the 2019 ICC World Cup after their capitulation against perennial underdogs Bangladesh.

But the format of this World Cup is such that even after such a disastrous beginning to a campaign, a team is still in with a fighting chance of making the semis.

It is quite a unique situation that two teams play each other in a tournament with one having finished two matches already (and lost) and the other yet to take the field even once. But that is exactly the situation in this India – South Africa match to be played on 5 June at Southampton.

On the face of it, India may seem like the favourites, possibly the overwhelming favourites, against a South African side low on confidence. But make no mistake, this is a quality South Africa team. Despite losing their pace spearhead Dale Steyn as well as Lungi Ngidi to injury, they possess one of the best bowling lineups in the world.

Kagiso Rabada may not have had the kind of impact he was expected to in the first two matches. However, he remains one of the best pace bowlers in world cricket and will have the talented Andile Phehlukwayo and Chris Morris to assist him.

With proper support from their fielders, they can wreak havoc. Moreover, they also have a wily leg spinner in their ranks, Imran Tahir, who is capable of spinning a web of his own.

Their failures in the first two matches do not take away from the fact that they are a top ODI side. India would do well not to take them lightly. In fact, a South African side reeling from two successive defeats may be a much more dangerous proposition for Team India.

Their will to win and get some points on the board would most likely be greater than that of India, considering the precarious situation they are in.

Almost all of their players are familiar with the strengths and weaknesses of this Indian team, having featured in the Indian Premier League. Moreover, the Indians looked shaky and did not play their best cricket in the warm-up games. Ultimately, come match day, it may actually be advantage South Africa, contrary to popular perception.

Tags:
CWC Live Score & News South Africa Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Faf du Plessis
Advertisement
World Cup 2019: South Africa vs India, Match Preview
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the verge of creating an unwanted World Cup record against India
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 8, South Africa vs India: Who will win the game?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Legendary combined XI who may be playing their last World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 3 South African players India should be wary of
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli, Dale Steyn, Hashim Amla & Lungi Ngidi injury updates ahead of India-South Africa clash
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, South Africa vs India: One player from each side who can make a match-winning impact
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, South Africa vs India: Key battles which could decide the outcome of the match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Media boycotts interaction with Team India ahead of India-South Africa clash
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019 : Indian Cricket team goes paintballing in Southampton before clash against South Africa
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Yesterday
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7
SL 182/8 (33.0 ov)
AFG
LIVE
Rain: Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bowl.
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Tomorrow, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us