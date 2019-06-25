×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019: Why Rishabh Pant should be included in the playing XI against West Indies

Shubham Athwani
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
169   //    25 Jun 2019, 13:02 IST

India v Afghanistan - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
India v Afghanistan - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

India are riding a huge wave of momentum at the ICC World Cup 2019, and are still unbeaten in the tournament. They have played five matches so far and have won four of them, with the match against New Zealand being abandoned due to rain.

Unfortunately for India though, Shikhar Dhawan has had to leave the tournament after failing to recover from the thumb injury that he incurred while batting against Australia. Rishabh Pant has since been named as the replacement for injured Dhawan; Pant was included in the squad before the match against Afghanistan but was not included in the playing XI.

India will be playing against West Indies on June 27 at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester. This is a must-win game for Windies if they want to stay alive in the race to the semifinals. India, on the other hand, have all but secured their spot in the semis and need to win just two two of their remaining four matches to secure a top three spot.

That said, India narrowly escaped against Afghanistan, winning the match by just 11 runs. From the start of the match till the last few overs it looked like Afghanistan's game, but India's bowlers did an incredible job to restrict Afghanistan to 213 and keep the unbeaten streak intact.

The main concern to emerge for India after this match is the middle order. The batsmen after Virat Kohli failed miserably against Afghanistan, with only Kedar Jadhav doing a half-decent job.

The No. 4 slot has again started to haunt India. In the matches against Australia and Pakistan, Hardik Pandya came at two down because both times the top 3 batsmen performed brilliantly. Vijay Shankar came in at No. 4 against Afghanistan and lost his wicket when India needed him to bat long. He was also not able to bowl during the match due to a toe injury.

That makes it all the more advisable for India to give Pant a chance in the lineup ahead of Shankar for the match against West Indies. Pant is a versatile batsman as he can bat at number 4 and build an innings, and can also score quick runs whenever needed.

Pant can also bat lower down the order if Jadhav is promoted to No. 4, as suggested by various cricket experts. The diminutive left-hander would bring explosiveness to the Indian batting order and make the strategy more flexible, while also providing a substitute wicketkeeping option.

The match against West Indies is the best time to try out Pant in the lineup, as the subsequent matches are against tougher opposition which wouldn't allow for too much experimentation.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rishabh Pant Vijay Shankar
Advertisement
World Cup 2019: One brave change India must make for the game against West Indies
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Why Rishabh Pant should be included in playing XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 3 reasons why India should play Rishabh Pant against Afghanistan
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Why Rishabh Pant’s inclusion in the XI would be a gamble for Team India
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, New Zealand vs West Indies: Ideal playing XI for both teams
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Three West Indian players India should watch out
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Old Trafford, Manchester Weather Forecast for India vs West Indies clash on Thursday
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: Why Marlon Samuels should have been included in the Windies squad
RELATED STORY
3 players who can cement their place in India ODI XI before World Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: West Indies vs Pakistan - Key players and probable playing XI
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun
IND
NZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS NZ live score
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun
WI 212/10 (44.4 ov)
ENG 213/2 (33.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
WI VS ENG live score
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun
AUS 334/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 247/10 (45.5 ov)
Australia won by 87 runs
AUS VS SL live score
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun
AFG 125/10 (34.1 ov)
RSA 131/1 (28.4 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
AFG VS RSA live score
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun
IND 336/5 (50.0 ov)
PAK 212/6 (40.0 ov)
India won by 89 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS PAK live score
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun
WI 321/8 (50.0 ov)
BAN 322/3 (41.3 ov)
Bangladesh won by 7 wickets
WI VS BAN live score
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun
ENG 397/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 247/8 (50.0 ov)
England won by 150 runs
ENG VS AFG live score
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun
RSA 241/6 (49.0 ov)
NZ 245/6 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
RSA VS NZ live score
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun
AUS 381/5 (50.0 ov)
BAN 333/8 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 48 runs
AUS VS BAN live score
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun
SL 232/9 (50.0 ov)
ENG 212/10 (47.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 20 runs
SL VS ENG live score
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun
IND 224/8 (50.0 ov)
AFG 213/10 (49.5 ov)
India won by 11 runs
IND VS AFG live score
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun
NZ 291/8 (50.0 ov)
WI 286/10 (49.0 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 runs
NZ VS WI live score
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun
PAK 308/7 (50.0 ov)
RSA 259/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 49 runs
PAK VS RSA live score
Match 31 | Yesterday
BAN 262/7 (50.0 ov)
AFG 200/10 (47.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 62 runs
BAN VS AFG live score
Match 32 | Today, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
English County Championship Division One
Varsity Matches 2019
New Zealand Under 19s in Australia 2019
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us