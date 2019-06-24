×
World Cup 2019, England Vs Australia: Predicted Playing 11 and Key Players for England

Karthik Raj
ANALYST
Preview
59   //    24 Jun 2019, 22:33 IST

England v Sri Lanka - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
England v Sri Lanka - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Hosts England will take on arch-rivals Australia in match 32 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Lord's, London on June 25. With a loss in their previous match against Sri Lanka, England have put themselves in a tricky situation, having to win at least one out of their three remaining games against Australia, India and New Zealand.

Against Sri Lanka, England crumbled on a slow Leeds pitch and failed to chase 233. This came as a major shock considering that England came into the World Cup as one of the favourites. It remains to be seen as to how England handle this tricky run-in to the semi-finals.

On the other hand, Australia have 10 points from six games. They have had a positive campaign until now and a win against England will all but seal a semi-final spot for Australia.

This match promises to be a battle between two fantastic batting line-ups with the strip at Lord's known to produce some high-scoring thrillers in the past. As we build up for the big clash, let us have a look at England's predicted playing 11 for this match.

Openers

Jonny Bairstow, James Vince

Coming on the back of a brilliant IPL season, Jonny Bairstow was expected to have a wonderful World Cup. However, Bairstow has only scored 218 runs at an average of 36.33. With Jason Roy not available due to injury, Bairstow not being at his best has hurt England in a big way.

James Vince will continue to hold his place since Jason Roy hasn't recovered from his hamstring injury. Although he has looked in good touch, his tendency to throw away starts has meant that England haven't been able to operate at their destructive best.

The hosts will hope to see both their openers strike it big against a quality bowling unit.

Middle-Order

Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Jos Buttler

England's No. 3 Joe Root has had a brilliant World Cup so far. He has arguably had the most successful tournament amongst the English batsmen.

Skipper Eoin Morgan had a failure in the previous match but just a game before that, he scored a stunning hundred against Afghanistan.

One of the world's best limited-overs player, Jos Buttler has also had a quiet tournament like Bairstow. Except for his hundred against Pakistan, Buttler has only notched up 94 runs in 4 innings.

All-Rounders

Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes

Against Sri Lanka, Ben Stokes nearly pulled off a brilliant win for England. Unfortunately, he lacked support as his partners threw away their wickets at regular intervals and England lost by 20 runs. He has had a decent tournament with both bat and ball.

On the other hand, Moeen Ali has had an average World Cup. His shot to get out in the last match against Sri Lanka drew a lot of criticism. Ali has to take more responsibility considering that such situations may have to be dealt with again in the business end of the World Cup.

England's new ball bowler and a handy batsman, Chris Woakes has arguably been the most disappointing player for his team. He has been unable to pick wickets and has also conceded a lot of runs. It might be high time for Woakes to step up.

Bowlers

Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood

In the last few years, Adil Rashid has been one of the leading wicket takers in the world but he hasn't been at his best in the World Cup. Rashid hasn't been dealt easily by most opposition batsmen and that is reflected in his economy rate of 5.92.

The team's two quick bowlers, Jofra Archer and Mark Wood have been fantastic with their pace and zip and have picked up 15 and 12 wickets respectively. Their pace has always been up in the high 140s and the duo have hunted as a pair.

Key Players

Jonny Bairstow- England's batting hasn't been as enterprising as one would expect them to be. A massive reason for this has been the fact that Bairstow doesn't seem to be operating at his best. The team needs Bairstow to get a quick start on a Lord's track that is expected to be oversee a lot of runs.

Joe Root- At various points in the last few years, Joe Root's role in England's batting line up was discussed by critics and fans. However, Root is not an explosive batsman but one who is more of an accumulator. This role has suited Root perfectly and the stylish batsman will be key against a potent Australian bowling unit.

Mark Wood- Jofra Archer might have more wickets but Mark Wood has been equally impressive. One could even say that Mark Wood's consistency has made Jofra Archer more effective in this World Cup. Wood has 12 wickets of his own and he will hope to strike with some serious chin music against Australia.

England's Probable Playing 11-

James Vince, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid.

Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia Cricket Team England Cricket Joe Root Mark Wood ODI Cricket
