World Cup History: Five heart-breaking moments in the World Cup history

India's early exit in 2007 Worle cup

ICC Cricket World Cup brings excitement and passion amongst cricket fans all over the world. The mega event organized every four years, is never short of spicy & dramatic cricketing action. The hosts England are the hot favourites to lift the trophy for the first time in 2019. The defending champions Australia have found their rhythm at the right time for a title defence. Team India boasts of a squad capable of going all the way this world cup.

Over the years of the World cup campaigns, the cricketing action was not always exciting but disheartening too. There have been various moments that have brought tears in the eyes of players & fans since the world cup started. Some moments have also proven to be pitiful ones throughout the lives of the players.

Let us have a look at five such heart-breaking moments in the World cup history

#1 Australia vs South Africa- 1999 World Cup semi-finals

Cricket fans are familiar with the infamous tag of 'Chokers' associated with Team South Africa. There have been various instances where South Africa had lost the match from winning positions. This was one such moment. I would call this as one of the most heart-breaking moments in the cricketing history and not just the World cups. South Africa progressed to Super six stage of the tournament after winning four of their five league matches. After playing impressive cricket in the super six stages against Pakistan and New Zealand, South Africa managed to progress to the semi-finals.

As per the ties, it was South Africa and Australia to face in the 2nd semi-finals. South Africa captain Hansie Cronje won the toss & opted to bowl first. Australia was put under the pump by the splendid display of fast bowling from Jacques Kallis, Shaun Pollock, and Allan Donald. At 68/4, it was then captain Steve Waugh alongside Michael Bevan who stitched a valuable 90-run partnership to steady the innings. The late brilliance of Pollock again bundled the Aussie innings for just 213 runs.

The batting brilliance of South Africa throughout the tournament put them as favourites in the innings break. Openers Gary Kirsten & Herschelle Gibbs gave a solid start to the Proteas, till Shane Warne had the better of the duo. A run-out and a duck from the captain Cronje swayed the match in favour of the Aussies. Thanks to the 84-run stand between Kallis and Jonty Rhodes brought Proteas closer to the target.

At the fall of Rhodes, Proteas needed 69 runs off 57 balls. The Aussies kept taking the wickets at regular intervals. It was Lance Klusener, single-handedly kept South Africa in the hunt. It all came down to the last over, 9 runs needed for a Protea victory and 1 wicket for Aussie to book the final berth. Klusener stuck 2 boundaries off Damien Fleming and nearly sealed a victory for his team. But, what followed later haunts South African fans and players even to this day. With just a run needed off last 3 balls, Klusener tucks the ball to mid-off and runs for a non-existent single. Donald who was ball watching ends up at the halfway mark and Aussie tie the game in a thrilling fashion. Although a tie, Australia advanced to the finals having finished higher than South Africa in the Super Six stage.

