×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup History: Player of the Series in each edition of the tournament

rehaan díaz
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
474   //    17 Jun 2019, 07:34 IST

Both Sachin Tendulkar and Lance Klusener have been awarded man of the series in World Cups
Both Sachin Tendulkar and Lance Klusener have been awarded man of the series in World Cups

To be the standout performer in the pre-eminent cricketing tournament is an instant ticket to be in the remembered in perpetuity. While Glenn Turner, Gary Gilmour, Gordon Greenidge, Mike Hendrick, David Gower, Roger Binny, Graham Gooch and Craig McDermott gave fabulous and consistent performances in previous tournaments (1975-87), there was no award to acknowledge their wickets tally or run aggregate or their impact on the World Cup.

The 1992 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand rectified that by introducing the player of the tournament award, which went to the most influential player in that edition of the World Cup.

Of the 7 winners, so far, 3 have been adjudged the best player despite their teams not winning the final. Martin Crowe, Lance Klusener and Sachin Tendulkar had to console themselves that their brilliant run of form didn’t coincide with similar fortunes for their sides. The other four - Sanath Jayasuriya, Glenn McGrath, Yuvraj Singh, and Mitchell Starc consistency saw their sides through in crunch World Cup games.

Here's the list of the seven players who won the man of the tournament award in the World Cups.

#1 Martin Crowe (New Zealand) | 1992

Martin Crowe (New Zealand) | 1992
Martin Crowe (New Zealand) | 1992


The late New Zealand captain not only led from the front but also outfoxed the opponents with his tactical nous. The Kiwis were near invincible with a flamboyant captain and his radical new ideas like opening with an off-spinner.Talk of getting checkmated on a 22-yard strip.

Martin Crowe was one of New Zealand’s greatest ever cricketers. His elegant technique at the crease and imaginative leadership on the ground were in ample display for all to see and admire during the tournament.

Most Valuable Performance: 91 (83) vs Pakistan, Eden Park Auckland

Overall Record: Matches 8 | Runs 456 | Average 114.00 | Highest: 100* | 1 century and 3 fifties

Advertisement

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Glenn McGrath Cricket World Cup Records (Previous Years)
Advertisement
Highest wicket takers in each edition of the Cricket World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup Dream XI – One best player from each edition of the World Cup
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: 3 times the host nation won the tournament
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Leading wicket takers in Cricket World Cup history
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 3 players who can emerge as the Player of the Tournament
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: Best XI featuring one player from each World Cup winning team
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: Top 5 run-scorers in the tournament
RELATED STORY
World Cup History: List of players who scored the first century in each edition of the World Cup
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: 5 best encounters between India and Australia in the history of the World Cup
RELATED STORY
All Time Cricket World Cup XI: Who made it to the team ?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun
IND
NZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS NZ live score
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun
WI 212/10 (44.4 ov)
ENG 213/2 (33.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
WI VS ENG live score
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun
AUS 334/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 247/10 (45.5 ov)
Australia won by 87 runs
AUS VS SL live score
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun
AFG 125/10 (34.1 ov)
RSA 131/1 (28.4 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
AFG VS RSA live score
Match 22 | Yesterday
IND 336/5 (50.0 ov)
PAK 212/6 (40.0 ov)
India won by 89 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS PAK live score
Match 23 | Today, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us