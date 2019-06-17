World Cup History: Player of the Series in each edition of the tournament

Both Sachin Tendulkar and Lance Klusener have been awarded man of the series in World Cups

To be the standout performer in the pre-eminent cricketing tournament is an instant ticket to be in the remembered in perpetuity. While Glenn Turner, Gary Gilmour, Gordon Greenidge, Mike Hendrick, David Gower, Roger Binny, Graham Gooch and Craig McDermott gave fabulous and consistent performances in previous tournaments (1975-87), there was no award to acknowledge their wickets tally or run aggregate or their impact on the World Cup.

The 1992 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand rectified that by introducing the player of the tournament award, which went to the most influential player in that edition of the World Cup.

Of the 7 winners, so far, 3 have been adjudged the best player despite their teams not winning the final. Martin Crowe, Lance Klusener and Sachin Tendulkar had to console themselves that their brilliant run of form didn’t coincide with similar fortunes for their sides. The other four - Sanath Jayasuriya, Glenn McGrath, Yuvraj Singh, and Mitchell Starc consistency saw their sides through in crunch World Cup games.

Here's the list of the seven players who won the man of the tournament award in the World Cups.

#1 Martin Crowe (New Zealand) | 1992

The late New Zealand captain not only led from the front but also outfoxed the opponents with his tactical nous. The Kiwis were near invincible with a flamboyant captain and his radical new ideas like opening with an off-spinner.Talk of getting checkmated on a 22-yard strip.

Martin Crowe was one of New Zealand’s greatest ever cricketers. His elegant technique at the crease and imaginative leadership on the ground were in ample display for all to see and admire during the tournament.

Most Valuable Performance: 91 (83) vs Pakistan, Eden Park Auckland

Overall Record: Matches 8 | Runs 456 | Average 114.00 | Highest: 100* | 1 century and 3 fifties

