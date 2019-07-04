×
World Cup History: Three players who scored a century in their last World Cup match 

Adam Gilchrist:
Adam Gilchrist:

Scoring a century for your country is always a special experience. The innings becomes even more special when you score it in a World Cup match. There are players who signed off their World Cup career on a high by scoring a three-figure score in their last match on cricket's biggest stage.

Some players announce their decision to retire before the start of the tournament so they know that it is going to be their last match. On the other hand, some suffer sudden elimination from the tournament and never get a chance to play in it again.

Some batsmen have left their mark on the tournament by playing a brilliant knock in their last match of the World Cup career. So let us look at the three batsmen who scored a century in their last match in cricket's biggest event.

#3 Ricky Ponting: Quarter-final, 2011

Australia v India - 2011 ICC World Cup Quarter-Final
Australia v India - 2011 ICC World Cup Quarter-Final

When India was drawn versus Australia in the quarterfinal of 2011 World Cup, memories of the 2003 World Cup was still fresh in the minds of fans. In the final of 2003 World Cup, Australian captain Ricky Ponting had played an unbeaten knock of 148 to win the match for his country.

The right-handed batsman rose to the occasion once again, as he scored yet another century. On a pitch that was on a slower side, the Australian star scored 104 runs off 118 balls. His innings helped the defending champions post a score of 260 on the board, which was challenging, considering the conditions.

Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir, and Yuvraj Singh scored half-centuries to help their team take revenge for defeat in the 2003 World Cup final. Australia failed in their quest to make it four World Cups in a row, and Ponting never played a World Cup match again.

