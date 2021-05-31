WTC Final: 3 times New Zealand stunned India in ICC tournaments

India and New Zealand are gearing up for the World Test Championship (WTC) final in Southampton from June 18 to 22. The Black Caps, who are already in the UK, will be playing two Tests against England before the WTC final.

Team India, meanwhile, are quarantining in a five-star hotel in Mumbai. They will leave for the UK on June 2, where they will undergo ‘managed isolation’ on arriving in Southampton. Many experts believe New Zealand will have the edge over India in the WTC final, as they would already have played two Tests in England.

Both India and New Zealand came up with commendable performances to confirm their respective berths in the WTC final. While India beat Australia Down Under and England at home, the Black Caps got the better of West Indies and Pakistan at home.

When New Zealand upset India in ICC events

Over the years, New Zealand have been the cause of heartbreak for India in ICC events on more than one occasion. On that note, let's look back at three such memorable games across formats.

#3 2016 T20 World Cup - Match 13 in Nagpur

New Zealand celebrate the dismissal of Suresh Raina.

India were firm favourites to clinch the 2016 T20 World Cup. They were playing at home and had a strong batting and bowling lineup. In the 13th match of the tournament played in Nagpur, they definitely had the edge over New Zealand. Not for the first time, though, the Kiwis pulled off an upset.

Everything seemed to be going according to plan for India in the first half. After winning the toss and batting first, New Zealand only managed to post 126 for 7 on the board. Corey Anderson top-scored with 34, while Luke Ronchi contributed an unbeaten 21 off only 11 balls. The Indian bowlers shared the spoils, with five of them picking up one wicket apiece.

India, in response, got off to a horror start, though. Shikhar Dhawan was out lbw for one in the first over bowled by Nathan McCullum. Mitchell Santner then stumped Rohit Sharma for five. Suresh Raina was also caught off the same bowler for 1 as India crumbled to 12 for 3 as New Zealand put themselves firmly on the ascendancy.

On a tricky surface, New Zealand’s bowlers outdid the much-vaunted Indian batting. Yuvraj Singh (4) presented a simple caught and bowled chance to McCullum, while Virat Kohli’s resistance ended on 23 when Ish Sodhi found the outside of his bat with a ripper. At 39 for 5, the game was New Zealand’s to lose.

"In four one-over bursts, Santner was quite simply brilliant."@Yas_Wisden on Mitchell Santner's perfect 4-11 against India in New Zealand's opening game of the 2016 Men's T20 World Cup. — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) December 7, 2019

Despite Indian captain, MS Dhoni’s 30, India were rolled over for 79 in 18.1 overs. Santner (4 for 11) and Sodhi (3 for 18) scythed through the lower order as New Zealand pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the 2016 T20 World Cup.

#2 2000 ICC Knockout Final in Nairobi

Chris Cairns celebrates a famous New Zealand win. Pic: ALLSPORT

Again, India were favourites to win the 2000 ICC Knockout final in Nairobi. They had overcome powerful teams like Australia and South Africa to reach the summit clash. It was in this tournament that India discovered gems like Yuvraj Singh and Zaheer Khan. India had the momentum going into the final and were considered a stronger team compared to the other finalists, New Zealand.

Sourav Ganguly-led India batted first after losing the toss. The legendary pair of Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar added 141 for the opening wicket to get India off to a great start in the final. The partnership was broken, though, when Tendulkar was run out for 69.

After Tendulkar’s dismissal, India lost momentum in their innings. Despite having wickets in hand, they failed to get quick runs. Rahul Dravid struggled to 22 off 35 before he, too was run out. Ganguly went on to complete a century before eventually falling for 117 off 130 balls. The left-hander hit nine fours and four sixes in his innings.

Lack of pace from Scott Styris undid l;left-handers Yuvraj Singh (18) and Vinod Kambli (1). At one stage, India seemed set for a 300-plus score. In the end, they needed a boundary-less cameo of 15 not out off 17 balls from Ajit Agarkar to get the team to 264 for 6. It was not a match-winning total, but India at least had something to fight with.

Venkatesh Prasad lifted India's hopes by sending back Craig Spearman (3) and New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming (5) cheaply. Thirties from Nathan Astle and Roger Twose steadied New Zealand, though. But when Tendulkar had Craig McMillan caught for 15, it was anybody’s game at 132 for 5.

#OnThisDay in 2000, New Zealand won the ICC KnockOut trophy by beating India in a thrilling final by four wickets in Nairobi.



Chris Cairns' brilliant 102* helped his side chase down 265 with only two balls remaining. pic.twitter.com/wK14lRM0J1 — ICC (@ICC) October 15, 2019

It was under this pressure that Chris Cairns produced one of his finest knocks to lift the Black Caps to their only ICC title till date.

Displaying immense composure, Cairns hit eight fours and two sixes in an unbeaten 102 off 113 balls. He found able support from another experienced campaigner, Chris Harris (46 off 72). By the time Harris departed, New Zealand were well on their way to capturing the crown. They eventually reached their target with two balls and four wickets to spare.

#1 2019 World Cup semi-final in Manchester

India vs New Zealand - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Semi-Final

Just like the 1996 World Cup semi-final against Sri Lanka, the 2019 World Cup semi-final loss against New Zealand was also hard to digest for Indian fans. On both occasions, India went in high on confidence only to return empty-handed and teary-eyed.

After New Zealand won the toss and decided to bat first in Manchester, Jasprit Bumrah got India off to a perfect start, getting Martin Guptill (1) to edge one to slips. Henry Nicholls made a hard-fought 28 before he was cleaned up by Ravindra Jadeja.

New Zealand stalwarts captain Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor, then featured in a steadying 65-run stand for the third wicket. However, when Williamson perished to a tossed up delivery from Yuzvendra Chahal for 67 off 95, the momentum seemed to have spun India’s way again.

New Zealand were 134 for 3 in the 36th over when Williamson walked back. Hardik Pandya then got rid of James Neesham (12), while Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s guile accounted for Colin de Grandhomme (16). At the other end, Taylor kept the fight alive for New Zealand with a dogged half-century.

There was another twist in the tale, though, as the semi-final headed into a reserve day due to rain. New Zealand were 211 for 5 in 46.1 overs when play was halted. Taylor was unbeaten on 67 and Tom Latham on 3. When play resumed the next day, Taylor was run out for 74 while looking for quick runs. New Zealand, eventually, ended up with a disappointing and rather underwhelming total of 239 for 8.

India needed a good start to ease their nerves. Although the target was not a huge one, the pressure of a semi-final was always going to be there. There was some nip in the pitch for the Kiwi pacers, and they exploited that to the hilt.

Rohit Sharma, who went into the semis with a record five centuries to his name in the tournament, was sent back by Matt Henry for one. The in-form batsman got a peach of a delivery that he could only edge behind the wickets.

The right-hander's dismissal began a procession of wickets, as Virat Kohli (1), KL Rahul (1) and Dinesh Karthik (6) all perished for single-figure scores. At 24 for 4, New Zealand were well and truly on top. Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya contributed 32 apiece, but India were struggling at 92 for 6 when both the batsmen fell after getting starts.

India’s hopes of a World Cup final berth were quickly slipping away. Coming in at No. 8, though, Ravindra Jadeja played one of the greatest counter-attacking innings in a World Cup knockout clash. Taking on the New Zealand attack, the left-hander blazed away, slamming 77 off 59 balls with four fours and as many sixes. His luck eventually ran out when he holed out while going for another big one.

Veteran MS Dhoni was still around as he struggled his way to a half-century. He was put out of his misery by a sensational direct hit from Martin Guptill that caught the veteran short of his crease. Dhoni walked back for a painstakingly compiled 50 off 72 in what would turn out to be his last international innings.

India soon sunk to 221 all out, losing by 18 runs, to be knocked out of the 2019 World Cup.

🎯



Martin Guptill's match-winning bullseye is the #INDvNZ @Nissan Play of the Day 👏#CWC19



Watch the magic moment again 👇 pic.twitter.com/V1jbKaCtVn — ICC (@ICC) July 11, 2019

