WTC Final: Ajinkya Rahane's 3 best knocks against New Zealand

With the World Test Championship (WTC) just over a month away, both India and New Zealand would have started designing their plans to skittle out the star batsmen from the opposition team by now.

Ajinkya Rahane will be on that list for the Black Caps after the Indian vice-captain racked up 600 runs against them in the seven Tests he has played.

Rahane, along with Virat Kohli, is part of the solid middle-order India boast in their WTC squad. After a lean run of 10 innings in 2021, where Rahane managed just 199 runs with a solitary fifty, the Mumbai batsman will be keen to make amends.

Ahead of the much-anticipated clash, we take a look at some of the best knocks by Rahane against New Zealand.

1. 2014: 118 at Basin Reserve as India drew the match

India piled up a formidable 438 in their reply to New Zealand's 192 at the Basin Reserve in 2014. Rahane led the way with a gritty 118. MS Dhoni (68) and Shikhar Dhawan (98) also played their roles to perfection in the innings.

NZ responded brilliantly with Brendon McCullum blasting 302, while BJ Watling (124) and Jimmy Neesham (137) took the side to a daunting 680. Understandably, the huge batting fest ended in a draw.

2. 2016: 188 at Holkar, can he repeat the feat in the WTC?

With Kohli for company, Rahane stitched a 365-run partnership as India amassed 557 for 5 at Indore in 2016. Kohli crafted a fine 211, while Rahane scored a fluent 188.

In response, the Kiwis could only manage 299 in their first innings. India declared at 216 for 3 in their second innings with Rahane unbeaten on 23. R Aswhin's 13-wicket haul saw India win by 321 runs.

India will be hoping for one such innings by Rahane when they take on a formidable NZ side in the WTC final on June 18 at Southampton.

3. 2020: 46 at Basin Reserve in a losing cause

India's batting collapsed at Wellington in 2020 as they crumbled for 165 in the first innings. Kyle Jamieson (4/39) and Tim Southee (4/49) ran through the batting order. Rahane held ground with a dogged 138-ball-46 in an otherwise dismal innings for the Indians.

The second innings wasn't any better as India were cleaned up for 191, with Mayank Agarwal scoring a fighting fifty. it was a match to forget as New Zealand won comprehensively by ten wickets.