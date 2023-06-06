World Test Championship Final, Australia vs India: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

India and Australia are set to face each other in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2021-23 Final from Wednesday, June 7. The Kennington Oval in London will host the contest.

India will be missing out on their key stars like KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer due to injuries. In Rahul’s absence, Shubman Gill should open the batting alongside Rohit Sharma, especially after his stupendous performance in the domestic level. Iyer’s injury also opened the doors for Ajinkya Rahane, who made his way back into the national setup after more than a year.

Among KS Bharat and Ishan Kishan, the former is the most likely candidate for the wicketkeeper’s slot. Cheteshwar Pujara will be trying to bring in all his experience of playing for Sussex in this game. Jasprit Bumrah is unavailable, hence, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur have to play crucial roles. The onus will also be on Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin to deliver.

The Aussies have dealt with injury concerns as well before the series. Fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out due to a side niggle. The bowling all-rounder Michael Neser, who recently played for Glamorgan in the County Championship has replaced him. Neser also became the 11th cricketer from Glamorgan to pick up a hat-trick in County Championship.

The focus will be on David Warner, who recently put forth his decision to retire from Tests after the New Year’s Test against Pakistan. Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith have been run-machines for the Aussies and a lot will depend on them. Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland are the likely fast-bowling options for the Aussies. Nathan Lyon remains their trump card in the spin department.

Australia vs India Match Details

Match: Australia vs India, WTC 2021-23 Final

Date and Time: June 7, 2023, Wednesday, 03:00 PM IST

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

Australia vs India Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kennington Oval is expected to give a lot of carry and bounce to the fast bowlers. Batters can also score runs if they are ready to be patient. Teams should look to bat first after winning the toss.

Australia vs India Weather Forecast

There are no chances of rain in the first three days. But there is a slight chance of a downpour on the fourth and fifth days. Sun and the clouds are most likely to play hide and seek. Overall, conditions look pleasant for the high-voltage clash.

Australia vs India Probable XIs

Australia

Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

India

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Australia vs India Match Prediction

Australia lost to India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, but they finished the league stage on top of the table. The conditions at the venue in London may end up favouring them more.

Prediction: Australia to win this contest.

Australia vs India Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney + Hotstar

Poll : Steve Smith to score a hundred? Yes No 0 votes