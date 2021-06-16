WTC Final: India's predicted playing XI for the clash against New Zealand

The Indian cricket team recently announced a trimmed 15-man squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand, starting on June 18 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

Shardul Thakur, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal are among those who've been left out, with the spin duo of Washington Sundar and Axar Patel not finding a place as well. There are a couple of selection decisions Virat Kohli and the team management need to make ahead of the WTC final.

India's squad for the WTC final: Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Hanuma Vihari, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj

Here is India's predicted playing XI for the WTC final against England.

Openers: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill

With all the other opening batsmen now out of the squad, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill are guaranteed to take guard against the brand new Dukes ball. While Gill has played well in the recent intra-squad practice matches, Rohit has made an opening slot his own and will be keen to prove himself in overseas conditions as well.

Middle Order: Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk)

India's middle order needs no introduction or reasoning. Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant make up the formidable backbone of the Indian lineup.

While Pujara and Rahane are two of the team's most important batsmen in overseas conditions, Kohli will eye a defining performance in a knockout game and a first ICC trophy as captain - two achievements that have largely eluded him so far.

Pant, who already has a Test century in England and is placed in the top 10 of the ICC Test batting rankings, will look to go from strength to strength in the format. He recently scored a whirlwind century in an intra-squad warm-up game, with Wriddhiman Saha expected to serve as his backup.

How the top six batsmen in the Indian lineup counter the threat of Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner and Kyle Jamieson will likely decide the outcome of the WTC final.

