WTC Final: “225 looks around par” - Michael Vaughan praises India’s resilient batting on Day 2 in Southampton

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has opined that 225 would be a par score in the first innings of the World Test Championship (WTC) final in Southampton. He also praised India’s batsmen for putting up a spirited show in challenging conditions.

New Zealand won the toss and sent India into bat in the WTC final at The Ageas Bowl. India had battled their way to reach 146 for 3 in the 65th over when bad light halted play. Virat Kohli was unbeaten on 44 and Ajinkya Rahane on 29.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Vaughan claimed that India could have a decent chance of doing well in the WTC final if they reach around 225. He tweeted:

“225 looks around par to me in Southampton … India have done very very well so far in these conditions not to have lost a lot more … #worldtestchampionshipfinal … Anyway it’s time for a G & T up north … #OnOn #INDvsNZ”

India got off to a defiant start in the WTC final as openers Rohit Sharma (34) and Shubman Gill (28) added a crucial 62 for the opening wicket. The partnership was broken when Rohit edged one behind the wickets off a ball from Kyle Jamieson that swung away late. Tim Southee took a low, diving catch at third slip to give the Kiwis a much-needed breakthrough. Gill fell soon after, caught behind off left-arm seamer Neil Wagner.

After Cheteshwar Pujara was trapped lbw for 8 off 54 balls by Trent Boult, India’s captain and vice-captain joined hands to rebuild the innings. They showed patience and determination to help India launch a fight back even as the conditions remained in bowlers’ favor.

Shane Warne questions New Zealand’s team selection for the WTC final

Australia’s spin legend Shane Warne did not agree with New Zealand’s decision to go with an all-pace attack for the WTC final. He pointed out that if the ball seams on the pitch, then it can be expected to turn as well. He also wrote that if India post 275-300 batting first, they will be in the driver’s seat. Warne tweeted:

"Very disappointed in Nz not playing a spinner in the #ICCWorldTestChampionship as this wicket is going to spin big with huge foot marks developing already. Remember if it seems (seams) it will spin. India make anything more than 275/300 ! The match is over unless weather comes in !"

While the Black Caps have gone in with four fast bowlers and pace bowling all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme for the WTC final, India have chosen both their frontline spinners - Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja - apart from three pacers.

Looking forward for Shikhar Dhawan's captaincy! - Yuvraj Singh in an exclusive Interview with SK

Edited by Parimal Dagdee