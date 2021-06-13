WTC Final: 5 Team India players unlikely to feature in the Test against New Zealand

Team India are gearing up to face New Zealand in the World Test Championship (WTC) final in Southampton from June 18-22. While New Zealand are currently involved in a Test series with England, Team India are preparing for the WTC final with an intra-squad game.

One of the biggest talking points pertaining to India going into the WTC final is their team combination. A number of players have thrown their hat in the ring for selection in the playing XI following impressive displays in Australia and against England at home.

Among the quandaries for India would be whether to go into the final against the Black Caps with four pacers and one spinner or three fast bowlers and two slow bowlers. While the conditions in Southampton are expected to aid seam and swing bowling, playing an extra pacer would also mean weakening the batting line-up.

Many experts believe New Zealand could have the edge over India in the WTC final, as they would have played two Tests against England going into the mega clash. As such, India have no scope for error with their team selection for the WTC final.

Among the intense debate over India’s playing XI for the WTC final, let's take a look at five players who might be unlucky to miss out.

#1 Ishant Sharma

Ishant Sharma

Even though Ishant Sharma is the most experienced of all Indian pacers, there is a possibility he might not make the playing XI for the WTC final, particularly if India decide to go in with three pacers.

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami automatically pick themselves in the starting XI. The tussle for the third seamer’s slot is likely to be between Mohammed Siraj and Ishant Sharma. While neither deserves to sit out, Siraj might get the nod owing to his x-factor and his ability to pick big wickets. He displayed both attributes in Australia and the limited opportunities he received against England at home.

Ishant Sharma’s experience is invaluable, but he has had issues with his fitness in the recent past. And, to be fair, Siraj has grabbed his opportunities rather well in Sharma's absence. Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh also backed Siraj over Ishant Sharma for the WTC final. Explaining his choice, he told PTI:

“If I was the captain, I would go with three pure fast bowlers. In that case, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami pick themselves. In this final, I would like to go with Mohammed Siraj ahead of Ishant Sharma. Ishant is a brilliant bowler, but for this game, my choice is Siraj, who has shown remarkable improvement in the last two years."

Harbhajan Singh continued:

"You have to look at the present scenario. Siraj's form, pace and confidence makes him a better choice for this final match. The kind of form he is in the last six months, he looks like a bowler who is hungry for his chances. Ishant has gone through some injuries of late but has been a great servant of Indian cricket no doubt."

#2 Hanuma Vihari

Hanuma Vihari

Hanuma Vihari is another player unlikely to feature for India in the WTC final. He played a heroic innings in his last Test in Sydney, despite battling with a torn hamstring. However, Rishabh Pant’s emergence as a match-winner and a fairly settled middle order could make it tough for Vihari to find his way back into the playing XI.

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill are all set to open the innings, while Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Pant form the middle order. They are likely to be followed by the two spinning all-rounders - Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja - and the bowlers.

The only way Vihari can fit in is if India ask him to open instead of Shubman Gill, who struggled for runs against England at home. However, given his impressive debut in Australia, Gill is likely to be retained at the top of the order.

Vihari can, of course, come into contention if any of the top six batters get injured and are unfit for the WTC final.

#3 Axar Patel

Axar Patel

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel made a sensational Test debut at home against England. In three Tests, he claimed a whopping 27 wickets at an average of 10.59, making a mockery of the English batting. He claimed four five-fors and one ten-wicket match haul in the lopsided series.

Given his stupendous start, one would expect Patel to find a place in the WTC final. But that doesn’t seem likely to happen. Patel got a chance to make his Test debut against England only because Jadeja was out with injury.

Having been picked in the squad for the England tour, Jadeja should get the nod ahead of Patel. The former is highly experienced and is also a much more accomplished batsman than Patel.

Moreover, Jadeja’s accuracy makes him an asset with the ball irrespective of the conditions. Patel, by contrast, is yet to play a Test away from home. In addition, Jadeja can also make a significant impact with his exceptional fielding.

#4 Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur has played only two Tests so far. While his Test debut was cut short due to injury, he was exceptional in the historic win at the Gabba. Thakur’s all-round ability came to the fore, as he claimed a total of seven wickets and also scored a crucial 67 with the bat in the first innings.

Despite being a valuable asset to the team, it will be difficult for Thakur to find a place in the playing XI for the WTC final. The two spinners, Ashwin and Jadeja, are handy with the bat, while Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah look set to be the three seamers who will feature in the line-up.

Former India selector Sarandeep Singh feels India should pick Thakur as the fourth seamer if they plan to go in with an extra pacer due to his ability to swing the ball and his batting prowess. Singh told PTI in this regard:

"If conditions are overcast, then you can play an extra fast bowler after Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami. My pick would be Shardul though Siraj has also done very well. You will need batting options in the lower order, and Shardul gives you that. The ball will do a bit in Southampton, and Shardul is good at swinging the ball. He has years of experience in domestic cricket and has a very sharp cricketing mind.”

Unless India have a drastic change of mind, Thakur’s selection in the playing XI for the WTC final looks highly unlikely, though.

#5 Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal

Not long ago, Mayank Agarwal was the next big thing in Indian cricket. He made a memorable Test debut in Australia in the famous series in 2018-19. However, his fortunes sank in the same country, and he ended up being dropped, with Gill joining Rohit Sharma as the latter's opening partner.

Gill had a poor Test series at home against England, but he is likely to get the nod to open the innings in the WTC final because of his impressive showing on debut Down Under. Agarwal, by contrast, is being viewed as the third opening option in the team. He has a highest score of 38 in his last four Tests.

Former New Zealand coach and current director of cricket at Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Mike Hesson, however, has opined India should open with Agarwal instead of Gill in the WTC final. Explaining his stand, Hesson was quoted as telling PTI:

"They will probably go with Rohit and Shubman, but I think Mayank needs to be considered (for the WTC final). He has faced the New Zealand attack in New Zealand, where he would have got some crucial experience."

It remains to be seen whether the Team India captain agrees with his franchise’s team director in this regard.

India’s likely XI for the WTC final: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

