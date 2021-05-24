WTC Final: Dinesh Karthik, Sunil Gavaskar only Indians in ICC's star-studded commentary panel - Reports 

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is scrambling for commentators for the much-anticipated World Test Championship (WTC) Final.

Indian wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar are reportedly the only Indians ready to join the on-ground panel for the summit clash. They will be accompanied by New Zealand's Simon Doull and two neutral commentators in England's Mike Atherton and Nasser Hussain.

A report in Cricbuzz claims that many commentators from India and New Zealand have refused to commentate on the WTC final. The stringent protocols, which mandate a 10-day quarantine for all overseas professionals for a 5-day stint, have apparently dissuaded them from the opportunity.

Other names, including Ian Smith, who famously held forth in the 2019 World Cup Final, are also in talks, albeit without any confirmation.

Apart from WTC Final, Dinesh Karthik will also commentate in The Hundred

In another example of his rise in the commentary arena, Dinesh Karthik is also set to be the only Indian voice in The Hundred. The former KKR captain was chosen by broadcaster Sky Sports for the inaugural 100-ball competition and will join Kevin Pietersen, Stuart Broad and David Lloyd, among others on the panel.

The WTC Final will begin on June 18 followed by The Hundred (July 22 - August 21) and a 5-Test series between India and England (August 4 - September 14). Although Dinesh Karthik was in India's Test side the last time they toured the UK, he has lost his place to Rishabh Pant and Wriddhiman Saha.

Dinesh Karthik's availability as a commentator for the WTC final might also mean that he will not play a part in the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka. The tour, which will run parallel to Virat Kohli's boys' trip to England, will see the participation of most of India's fringe players and white-ball specialists.

Dinesh Karthik was last seen in action in the IPL 2021, where he scored 123 runs across 7 innings at an average of 30.75.