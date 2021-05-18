WTC Final: Tim Southee's 3 best spells against India

India will be wary of the threat of Tim Southee when they face New Zealand in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) in Southampton next month.

Southee has had considerable success against India in Tests. The seamer has picked up 39 wickets at an economy of 3.39 and best figures of 7/64.

Experts have said that the quick could be key to New Zealand's hopes of winning the WTC. Former player Richard Hadlee shared his thoughts on how Southee could be the bowler to send India's ace batsman Virat Kohli back to the dugout early.

"Southee is Kohli’s weakness; he’s got him out many times with swing. Against Southee, he is planting his front foot forward, not fully so, and if the ball does something, he’s in trouble. If the ball moves away, he gets caught behind; if it nips back he is leg-before."

Ahead of the WTC face-off between the two sides, let's take a look at three of Tim Southee's best spells against India.

#1 2012: Tim Southee 7/64

India may have won the Test by five wickets after a Kohli masterclass. But Tim Southee's performance with the ball didn't go unnoticed, as he picked up seven wickets in India's first innings to restrict them to 353.

Southee accounted for the wickets of Gautam Gambhir, Cheteshwar Pujara, Kohli, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Zaheer Khan and Pragyan Ojha. New Zealand will hope he's able to get the big names again like he did in 2012.

#2 2020: Tim Southee 5-61

New Zealand registered a comprehensive ten-wicket victory over India at Basin Reserve, and Tim Southee played a prominent role, picking up five wickets for 61 runs.

He found the perfect foil in Trent Boult, who finished with figures of 4-39. India were bundled out for 191 in their second innings as New Zealand wrapped up victory by ten wickets.

#3 2020: Tim Southee 3-36

India batted first, scoring 242, with Prithvi Shaw (54), Pujara (54) and Hanuma Vihari (55) playing useful knocks. In reply, the hosts were all out for 235 but bounced back with the ball to bundle the visitors out for 124.

Southee picked up three wickets in the second innings, while Boult picked up four. Chasing 132, Tom Latham (52) and Thomas Blundell (55) laid the foundation for New Zealand's seven-wicket win.