WTC final: [Watch] BCCI shares fun video of rapid-fire with Team India stars

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has shared a video of a rapid-fire session with some of Team India’s star players ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

India are gearing up for the WTC final in Southampton against New Zealand from June 18-22. The team recently featured in a three-day intra-squad match simulation ahead of the summit clash.

On Tuesday, BCCI tweeted a fun video in which Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Shami took part in a rapid-fire. The clip was accompanied by the caption:

"DO NOT MISS: A fun round of rapid-fire with #TeamIndia members @ajinkyarahane88, @ImIshant, @cheteshwar1, @ashwinravi99 & @MdShami11 on the sidelines of a training session! #WTC21. Watch it all unfold.”

The players were asked questions about their favorite breakfast, three Bollywood films which were shot in England and three things they like doing in England.

Scrambled eggs and baked beans were the common picks by most cricketers for breakfast while Pujara, who is a vegetarian, revealed that he likes brown toast and potato roasties.

Ashwin and Rahane stated that they like walking around in England and visiting cafes with friends and family.

India have more impact players for the WTC final: Sunil Gavaskar

According to former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, India have more impact players compared to New Zealand for the WTC final. Speaking to Times of India, Gavaskar opined:

"It is even-stevens in my view because both the teams are well balanced. There are some who think New Zealand have the advantage of being match ready (having won the two-Test series 1-0 in England)."

"But then India will be match hungry and fresh and eager to get on the ground after a month of inaction. India have more impact players with both bat and ball and they should win this game," he added.

Gavaskar further stated that spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja will have crucial roles to perform with both ball and bat.

"Both will crucial roles to play in the game. What's been heartening to see is the massive improvement in their batting, which allows the Indian team to go in with Rishabh Pant at No. 6, then these two all-rounders (Jadeja and Ashwin) and then the quicks," he added.

Meanwhile, New Zealand named their 15-man squad for the WTC final against India on Tuesday. Skipper Kane Williamson and BJ Watling return to the squad, having missed the second Test against England due to injuries.

New Zealand squad for WTC final: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, BJ Watling (wk), Tom Blundell, Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult, Matt Henry

