WTC final: 3 moments that created a buzz among fans

Australia finally clinched the one trophy that was missing from their cabinet, the World Test Championship (WTC). They beat India by 209 runs in the WTC final at The Oval on Sunday, June 11.

The Aussies were put into bat in difficult batting conditions on Day 1 but managed to fight it out and took full advantage as the pitch became better to bat on with time. A mammoth total of 469 in the first innings always seemed to be a bit too much on the pitch that had variable bounce.

India's top order didn't quite live up to the expectations in both innings as they fell to some relentless and top-quality bowling from Pat Cummins and Co. Although the lower middle order showed some resistance, Australia seemed to be ahead for most of the WTC final and deservedly ended up as winners.

On that note, let's take a look at 3 moments from the WTC final that grabbed the attention of fans on social media:

#3 Cameron Green's one-handed stunner to dismiss Ajinkya Rahane

India's top order was once again vulnerable to the moving ball and that put them in a precarious situation at 71/4. Ajinkya Rahane, however, was arguably the only batter who stood up to the challenge and decided to dig deep.

Making a comeback in the Indian team, Rahane scored a brilliant 89 in the first innings and his partnership of 109 with Shardul Thakur was threatening to bring them back into the game.

Just then, all-rounder Cameron Green completed a one-handed stunner at gully to send Rahane back to the pavilion. That was a crucial point in the WTC final as the Aussies bundled out the Indian innings and took a massive first-innings lead of 173 runs.

#2 Marnus Labuschagne caught taking a nap during the game

Australian star batter Marnus Labuschagne is known for his antics on the field and this time, it was a video involving him that went viral on social media. Labuschagne was seen taking a nap during Australia's second innings in the WTC final and just then, opener David Warner lost his wicket.

Labuschagne probably woke up to the roar of the crowd after the wicket and realizing that he had to walk out to bat, the right-hander popped out of his chair quickly. That hilarious moment was caught on camera and has been all over social media.

#1 Shubman Gill's controversial decision

Arguably the most controversial decision of the WTC final was when Indian opener Shubman Gill was adjudged out caught in the slip cordon by the third umpire in the second innings. Gill edged one into the cordon where Cameron Green dived brilliantly to his left and claimed a catch.

The third umpire took a look at the replays available and claimed that the fielder had his fingers underneath the ball as he took the catch. However, many fans were furious about the decision as they claimed that the ball had touched the grass as well.

Captain Rohit Sharma was livid with the umpires for that decision and Gill walked off shaking his head. The young opener also took to social media and posted a still of Green's catch, which probably showed that the ball had touched the grass.

