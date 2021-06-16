WTC final: Ishant Sharma's 5 best spells in the tournament

The Indian bowling attack seems to have all their bases covered ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand. But it remains to be seen if Ishant Sharma will feature in the summit clash if Team India opt for a three-pronged pace attack. If India indeed opt to play three fast bowlers, it will be a direct toss-up between Ishant and Mohammed Siraj for the third pacer's role, with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami certain to feature in the playing XI.

After being a hit-the-deck bowler for the majority of his initial career, Ishant has found a second wing in recent years. As far as the numbers are concerned, he has picked up 71 wickets in 18 matches at an average of 19.1 post 2018.

On that note, let's take a look at the pacer's five best spells in the WTC.

#1 5/43 against West Indies in Antigua

India were taking on West Indies in a two-match Test series to start their WTC campaign in 2019. India batted first and were bowled out for just 297 runs. The bowlers needed to step up and Ishant Sharma did just that. He bowled a superb spell, picking up five wickets for 43 runs as India restricted West Indies to 222.

Ishant Sharma was not done yet as he was on song in the second innings as well. His three wickets helped India to take a decisive 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

You beauty @ImIshant - 5 wickets for the speedster and West Indies end Day 2 on 189/8 #TeamIndia #WIvsIND pic.twitter.com/9TfKr8B3EY — BCCI (@BCCI) August 23, 2019

#2 5/68 against New Zealand in Wellington

In what was going to be a difficult tour for India, New Zealand bundled out the visitors for just 165 runs in the first innings. Once again, the pressure was on the Indian bowlers and Ishant Sharma led the way with a five-wicket haul. However, he did not get the required assistance from his teammates as New Zealand took a 117-run first-innings lead.

India's batting failed once again in their second innings as they could only set a target of nine runs, which New Zealand comfortably chased down to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series.

#3 5/22 against Bangladesh in Kolkata

In what was the first day-night Test match in India, the hosts wreaked havoc on a hapless Bangladesh batting order. Against a moving pink ball, Bangladesh's fragile batting unit was put to the sword, with Ishant Sharma leading the way with a devastating spell where he picked up five wickets for just 22 runs.

He also scalped four wickets in the second innings and the nine-wicket match haul helped him bag the Man of the Match award in the historic Test. Ishant was in irresistible form in the series, which India won 2-0, and also clinched the Man of the Series accolade.

"Teamwork is the ability to work together toward a common vision" First pink ball test victory ! 👍Well done boys 😊🇮🇳💪👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/iXYvncGaHF — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) November 24, 2019

#4 3-31 against West Indies in Antigua

After bagging a five-wicket haul in the first innings, Ishant Sharma returned with figures of 3 for 31 in the second to bundle out West Indies for just 100 runs. Jasprit Bumrah was the star of the show with a five-wicket haul in the second innings as India went on to win the match by 318 runs.

With the win, India started their WTC campaign with a bang and found the initial momentum that helped them lead the table for one year.

#5 4/56 against Bangladesh in Kolkata

Bangladesh were no match for a rampant Indian bowling attack, with Ishant Sharma in red-hot form. Following his five-wicket haul in the first innings, he went on to bag another four wickets in the second, ending with nine scalps in the match.

He went on to win both the Man of the Match and the Man of the Series award against Bangladesh.

