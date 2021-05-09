World Test Championship (WTC) Final | Ind v NZ: 3 possible opening combinations for India

As India gear up for their World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand on June 18, the team will be looking at getting their opening combination right for the all-important clash.

Virat Kohli will have four options to choose from with Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul (subject to fitness) named in the squad.

With Rohit Sharma enjoying a good run against England in the Test series earlier this year, he will probably be one of the players taking up the slot. This would mean a toss-up between Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill and KL Rahul for the second spot.

Ahead of the WTC clash, here's a look at the potential opening combinations for India.

#1 Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill again for WTC final

Gill was given an extended run despite his lean string of scores in all the tests against England. The solid technique and maturity he brings to the table may see him get another opportunity to open alongside Sharma.

However, Gill's inexperience could cost him as he faces a quality New Zealand pace attack in favorable conditions. He heads into the match with 378 runs from seven games he's played so far.

#2 Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal

The one thing in common between Sharma and Mayank Agarwal is their brisk strokeplay. Neither batsmen lose out on punishing loose deliveries and that might work in Agarwal's favor in the WTC final against New Zealand.

The Karnataka batsman has been in good nick with 260 runs from seven games in this edition of the IPL, which included an unbeaten 99 against against the Delhi Capitals.

In Tests, Agarwal has 1052 runs from 23 innings and has opened the batting 21 times for India.

#3 Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul

KL Rahul may have missed out on some quality Test cricket in recent times. However, he struck form during the ODIs when England toured India earlier in the year. Rahul carried his rich vein of form into the IPL, racking up 331 runs from seven games.

Rahul was diagnosed with acute appenidicitis during the IPL and with his position in the team subject to fitness clearance, he will be in a race against time to make himself available.

Rahul has a better record than Gill and Agarwal as an opener with five centuries and 10 fifties at an average of 36.83, making a quality case for the opening slot in the WTC final against NZ.