WTC Final: Team India SWOT analysis 

The World Test Championship (WTC) final is all set to get underway on Friday (June 18, 2021). Two years and 71 Tests later, India take on New Zealand in what promises to be a scintillating summit clash.

Following their 3-1 series triumph over England at home earlier this year, India finished as the No. 1 side in the WTC points table.

Virat Kohli's men recorded 72.2 percentage points, booking a date with Kane Williamson's formidable New Zealand side in the WTC final. The Kiwis, on the other hand, are coming off a 1-0 win against England in the recently concluded two-match Test series, giving them the perfect warm-up ahead of the marquee ICC event.

Here are the final standings after the end of the league stage of the ICC World Test Championship.



India will meet New Zealand in the final from June 18 at Lord's. #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/0uMM9VuDHt — Circle of Cricket (@circleofcricket) March 6, 2021

Ahead of the WTC final at Southampton, we take a look at India's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.

WTC Final: Team India's strengths

#1 A settled opening combination

Rohit Sharma (left) and Shubman Gill (right) will hope to lay a solid foundation at the top for India in the WTC final

Veteran Rohit Sharma and a promising Shubman Gill have been India's latest opening pair. The duo, with their contrasting approaches to the format, lend a much-needed balance between anchoring and offense. Gill and Sharma have also fashioned a couple of good opening stands in their matches together.

Sharma's rapid ascendancy in Tests augurs well for India ahead of the WTC final. Additionally, his presence at the other end would mean constant guidance for Gill, who has a penchant for big scores himself.

#2 An efficient middle order and a tail that can bat

With Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant making up the rest of the batting order, there is more than enough firepower and experience to help India set or chase mammoth totals. The think-tank will be hoping Kohli and Rahane deliver against a formidable Kiwi bowling attack.

The fact that India bat deep just adds to their strengths. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja can do more than just swing their bats. Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma have also proved they can slam the ball around and collect a quick 20-30 runs at the bottom of the order. This could lead to some valuable runs in the WTC final.

WTC Final: Team India weaknesses

#1 Lack of quality game time

This will be one of the major reasons if India start the WTC final a little rusty. Much of the side enters the match after a disrupted IPL 2021 and intra-squad practice games. India have not played a Test match since February and this may affect their performance in the final. Their opponents, on the other hand, will be high on confidence after defeating England and getting more than enough practice and rest.

#2 Ajinkya Rahane's form

India's middle-order is packed with potential, but they often require one player to direct the line-up after the top four. Rahane has often proved to be the perfect man for this job.

India's top order is filled with superstars who can all but ensure the rest of the side needn't pad up if they get going. On an off day, however, the loss of the top four brings Rahane into the picture, making his position all the more crucial. The task is more than just about rebuilding. It is about holding one end to ensure he bails the side out of dire straits.

Rahane requires a big performance in the WTC final and will look to get some runs under his belt. He can gather some inspiration from his excellent century in the second Test down under.

While India's vice-captain has produced something magical once in a while in the last few years, the frequency and consistency remain a matter of concern with the WTC final looming.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Anantaajith Ra