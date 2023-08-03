Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Ishan Kishan - who should India pick for the 1st T20I vs West Indies?

Team India are all set to play a five-match T20I series against the West Indies following the end of the Test and ODI affairs in the Caribbean. A young Indian squad is raring to go with a handful of new faces also marking their presence in the setup.

The likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, and Mukesh Kumar earned their maiden call-up on the back of impressive 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaigns. With Team India looking to reshape the T20I squad, rotation is likely to be observed for the players to avail opportunities with almost a year remaining for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Shubman Gill has made his case for one opening slot after his newfound aggressive approach has yielded him a T20I ton as well as an Orange Cap in the IPL. Should Rohit Sharma continue to be not in the scheme for the shortest format, it is essential that the second opening batter be determined as soon as possible.

Luckily, the Men in Blue are not short of options by any means. There are several names like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who fit the profile. As far as the current series is concerned, it is a straight shootout between the two left-handed batters - Jaiswal and Kishan for the spot at the top of the order.

On that note, let us decode who should Team India play among Jaiswal and Kishan in the first T20I against the West Indies.

#1 Rest and rotation

Ishan Kishan, along with Shubman Gill are the only two players in the T20I squad to have played all matches on the tour so far. As a result, if there is an argument to be made between Jaiswal and Kishan, the former should ideally get the nod.

Apart from bowlers, the workload management of batters is also crucial. India are currently battling a major injury crisis in their middle-order unit, which also includes two of their first-choice wicket-keeper batters - KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant.

With Rahul unlikely to be fit in time for the Asia Cup as well, it seems that Kishan will keep wickets for India during the tournament. As a result, the southpaw should not be risked with a heavy workload as India are running thin out of options with gloves.

Meanwhile, Jaiswal, an able and promising candidate, could make his debut and settle into national colors in white-ball cricket as well.

#2 Balance

The presence of either batter at the top of the order warrants a left-hand-right-hand combination, something which India have yearned for years across formats. While Team India are covered on that front, their strategy for the middle order also impacts their opening combination.

If Sanju Samson does not make it to the playing XI, then Ishan Kishan will have to play since there are no other wicket-keeping options in the squad. If Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, and Samson comprise the middle order, then Kishan could be rested.

All three of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan, and Shubman Gill can also feature together in an extremely left-field choice. However, in that instance, there is a chance that Tilak Varma might miss out while either one of the opening batters will have to bat out of position at No. 3

#3 Current form and confidence

Both Jaiswal and Kishan are in excellent touch at the moment and the management would be looking to take the right step to prolong the purple patch.

Ishan Kishan made his Test debut, recorded his maiden fifty, and was the Player of the Series in the ensuing ODI rubber. He is making a serious case for himself and is arguably peaking at the perfect time, with a World Cup right around the corner.

Yashasvi Jaiswal also made his red-ball debut alongside Kishan and had a memorable set of outings. He is also in a good run of form in white-ball cricket. The left-handed batter scored 625 runs in 14 innings at a strike rate of 163.61 during the 2023 IPL.

Both batters will be keen on maintaining their rhythm and good form. However, keeping the big picture in mind, Jaiswal opening the batting and Kishan resting for the time being makes the most sense.

The first T20I between India and West Indies is scheduled to take place at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba on Thursday.

Who will open the innings alongside Shubman Gill in the series opener? Let us know what you think.