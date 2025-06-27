"You don't rest your number one bowler" - When Sunil Gavaskar slammed Team India for resting Jasprit Bumrah during the IND vs ENG 2021 home series

Former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar has often been against resting players for workload management. Hence, when Team India rested ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah for the second Test against England in the 2021 home series, Gavaskar slammed the move.

Bumrah played the series opener in Chennai, which India lost by a massive 227 runs. However, given his injury history, the Indian think tank rested the pacer for the second Test at the same venue despite trailing 0-1 in the four-match series.

Bumrah bowled 36 overs in the first innings of the opening Test and another six in the second innings, leading to concerns about his fitness.

Speaking on Star Sports about India managing Bumrah's workload, Gavaskar said (via India TV News):

"I don't quite understand the decision to rest Bumrah, especially considering there's a seven-day break between the second Test and the third. These are not the cricketers of the past but belong to a generation of players that is supremely fit. You don’t rest your number one bowler in the name of workload management."

He added:

"Jasprit Bumrah is India’s number one bowler with the new ball, while Ravichandran Ashwin is the number one spinner. When you have lost the opening game of such a crucial series, you can’t rest your number one pacer. I am baffled by Bumrah’s snub, as there is a seven-day recovery time after the second Test match."

Fortunately for India, Bumrah's absence did not prove costly as they thumped England by 317 runs to level the series at one apiece.

"Tell him look there’s an 8-day gap after the first Test" - Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar jokingly asked Jasprit Bumrah to play all five Tests of the ongoing England series mid-way through the opening Test at Leeds. With Bumrah's wife, Sanjana Ganesan, hosting the broadcast, the former opener pleaded with the ace pacer not to skip any of the matches, given his value to the Indian side.

The 31-year-old was at his usual best in the first innings at Leeds, with figures of 5/83. However, he slowed down in the second innings and went wicketless as England completed a five-wicket win.

Talking to Sanaja Ganesan on Sony Sports during the first Test, Gavaskar said (via First Post):

"See, tell him look there’s an eight-day gap after the first Test. So, the next test is not a problem and then after that, of course Lord’s. He can’t miss Lord’s and then so then after that again, there’s an eight-day gap."

He continued:

"Then comes Manchester, Manchester the ball will do all kinds of things whether it’s April, May, June, July, August, September, October, November, the ball will swing in Manchester. So Manchester, he has to play. And then at the Oval, you know, it’s just five days, last Test. So, all five test matches."

Despite Gavaskar's plea, the latest reports suggest that Bumrah will likely miss the second Test at Edgbaston, starting on July 2.

