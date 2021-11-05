"Senior players should be rested so that young players can be groomed for the next World Cup" - Virender Sehwag 

Former India opening batsman Virender Sehwag feels it is necessary that the upcoming batch of young players be groomed in time for next year's T20 World Cup in Australia. For that to happen, Sehwag believes that senior players should be rested from the T20 home series so that the younger players can get valuable match experience to be ready for the showcase event.

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag Very disappointing from India. NZ were amazing. India’s body language wasn’t great, poor shot selection & like few times in the past, New Zealand have virtually ensured we won’t make it to the next stage. This one will hurt India & time for some serious introspection #IndvsNZ Very disappointing from India. NZ were amazing. India’s body language wasn’t great, poor shot selection & like few times in the past, New Zealand have virtually ensured we won’t make it to the next stage. This one will hurt India & time for some serious introspection #IndvsNZ

Sehwag noted that several players should be groomed to prepare themselves for the event. He named a list of players, a majority of whom are with the Indian T20 squad at the moment and along with it, a young rising batsman. While speaking on his show Virugiri on Facebook, Sehwag said:

"Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul and perhaps in the next world cup Ruturaj Gaikwad could be there and also Shreyas Iyer as well. These players can be groomed and given opportunities because they are the future. So, the rest of the senior players can be given a break so that these players can play in the T20 series being played at home and gain some experience and prepare themselves for the next World Cup."

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag Absolutely brilliant hitting from KL Rahul, top class . Was a delight to watch. When someone has this kind of ability and can take away the match from any opposition ,why would one play a different role, or be assigned a role anything apart from playing in this style. Absolutely brilliant hitting from KL Rahul, top class . Was a delight to watch. When someone has this kind of ability and can take away the match from any opposition ,why would one play a different role, or be assigned a role anything apart from playing in this style. https://t.co/4fDtMBffN5

Management are reportedly planning to rest few senior players for the home series against New Zealand, following a hectic calendar year and bio-bubble fatigue. KL Rahul has been touted to lead the side for the three-match T20I series against the Blackcaps.

I think England will win this World Cup: Virender Sehwag

During the segment, Virender Sehwag answered a few questions, one of which was for him to predict the winner of the ongoing T20 World Cup. The former batsman replied that he feels England will win the trophy after defeating Pakistan in the finals. Sehwag said:

"I think from one side Pakistan will make it and England would be the other side in the final and I think, England will win this World Cup,"

England and Pakistan have dominated their respective groups and are yet to taste defeat so far. Both sides will be on the lookout to win the trophy for the second time after having already won it once before in the previous decade.

Edited by Diptanil Roy