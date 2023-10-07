Zaheer Khan, who is celebrating his 45th birthday today, stands out as the one truly world-class left-arm fast bowler India have had over the past two decades.

Zaheer made a dazzling entry onto the cricket scene during the ICC KnockOut tournament, now recognized as the Champions Trophy, back in 2000. In that tournament, he impressively claimed seven wickets from just four games, and his cricket journey went on a remarkable trajectory after that.

At the outset of his career, Zaheer Khan displayed genuine pace, consistently touching speeds close to 150 kmph. However, over time, a series of unfortunate injuries compelled him to reduce his pace. He played a key role in India winning the 2011 Cricket World Cup.

Here we take a look at Zaheer Khan's 3 most memorable moments in the ODI World Cup:

#3 Opening spell (5-3-6-1) vs Sri Lanka, Mumbai, 2011 ICC World Cup

Zaheer set the early tone for India

In the 2011 World Cup final against Sri Lanka, Zaheer Khan exorcised the demons of the 2003 final against Australia.

Back then, he had a shaky start, conceding 15 runs in his first over. However, in 2011, he showed remarkable composure, giving away only six runs in his first five overs, including three maidens, and this also included sending back Sri Lankan opener Upul Tharanga.

He was rather expensive at the backen, but this early spell put India right ahead in the match and showed how he had carried the bowling attack right through the World Cup.

#2 4/42 vs New Zealand, Centurion, 2003 ICC World Cup

Zaheer dismantled New Zealand's batting

New Zealand had dominated India in the series leading up to the 2003 World Cup. However, this advantage counted for little as they were sent packing by Indian bowlers for a meager 146 runs.

Zaheer Khan starred with the ball as he picked up four wickets for 42 runs in his eight overs. He was sensational right from the start, dismissing both Craig McMillan and Nathan Astle for ducks in the very first over of the match. India won the match and Zaheer Khan bagged the player of the match.

#1 3/11 from last three overs vs England, Bangalore, 2011 World Cup

Zaheer changed the match in Bengaluru

Zaheer Khan's overall bowling figures of three wickets for 64 against England in Bangalore during the 2011 World Cup might not look too appealing, but his three wickets changed the complexion of this match.

England were cruising in a daunting chase of 338 on a flat pitch as Andrew Strauss and Ian Bell were storming towards the target. Zaheer himself faced harsh treatment from the England top-order, conceding 0/40 from his initial five overs before being replaced.

Upon his return to the attack during the middle overs, things didn't seem to improve as he gave away 13 runs in his next two overs.

But the left-armer turned things around with England needing 59 runs from the last eight overs. He dismissed Ian Bell, who was batting on 69, and Andrew Strauss, well-set on 158. He then sent back Paul Collingwood as the match eventually ended in a tie.