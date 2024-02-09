10 best FAMAS skins in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2)

The best FAMAS skins in Counter-Strike 2 feature impressive and distinctive appearances and come in a wide range of prices. The game offers some of the best FAMAS skins, which are highly sought after for their appealing designs and uniqueness. It has a high fire rate, decent accuracy, significant damage output, and is effective in burst-fire mode, allowing players to eliminate opponents with an accurate shot.

This list will feature ten best FAMAS skins in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2)

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion.

From Commemoration to Waters of Nephthys, here are the ten best FAMAS skins in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2)

1) Commemoration

FAMAS Commemoration (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $14.45

Field-Tested $1.67

The Commemoration features a royal and opulent look, with some engraved patterns on the body. Additionally, the base of the firearm has the names of all the CS2 maps, which elevates its luxurious look. The Golden color coating with some brown woody element at the grip grabs the attention on the battlefield.

The skin has been a part of the CS20 collection since Valve launched it in October 2019.

2) Eye of Athena

FAMAS Eye of Athena (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $9.77

Field-Tested $2.31

Introduced as a part of the Spectrum 2 Case, Eye of Athena has gained popularity among players for its distinctive design and striking visual appeal. It features a mechanized owl eye at the base, complemented by an abstract pattern throughout the body.

The amalgamation of the color scheme makes it a sought-after choice among players looking to give a personalized touch to their inventory.

3) Pulse

FAMAS Pulse (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $4.46

Field-Tested $3.49

The Pulse FAMAS skin features adorable colors like pink, purple, and black shades with geometrical patterns, which elevates its aesthetic appeal. The futuristic design gives the firearm a lasting place in the community. The vibrant colors and patterns make the Pulse skin instantly recognizable and highly sought after by players.

The skin has been a part of the Winter Offensive Weapon Case, which features skins for the M4A4 and other weapons.

4) Rapid Eye Movement

FAMAS Rapid Eye Movement (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $5.32

Field-Tested $0.92

The Rapid Eye Movement has the most unique design among the best FAMAS skins. The entire weapon is depicted with eyes looking in different directions. It also features some abstract patterns with a bullet image. The skin stands out in Counter-Strike 2 for its unique design and has grabbed the attention of many players since it launched.

The skin has been a part of the Dreams and Nightmares Case since January 2022, which also features skins for the AK-47 and other weapons.

5) Neural Net

FAMAS Neural Net (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $1.23

Field-Tested $0.41

The FAMAS Neural Net is the most affordable item on the best FAMAS skins list. It features a vibrant yellow color scheme with an impressive detailed pattern. The design is meticulously crafted to convey a sense of complexity and depth, with eye-catching layers of pattern and textures that draw the player’s attention.

The skin has been a part of the Falchion Case since May 2015.

6) Macabre

FAMAS Macabre (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $3.09

Field-Tested $2.84

The Macrabre is the most ferocious in the best FAMAS skins list. The entire body is depicted as a human skull scattered randomly. The yellow color scheme and geometrical pattern give the weapon a menacing appearance. Overall, it adds an element of horror to the weapon customization, allowing players to showcase the true potential of the firearm.

The skin has been a part of the Operation Hydra Case.

7) Mecha Industries

FAMAS Mecha Industries (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $5.50

Field-Tested $2.05

The Mecha Industries has minimal and futuristic looks without funky or flashy designs. The body has a machinery structure in the white and red color scheme. The design features intricate details such as gears and patterns, giving the weapon a sense of exclusivity. It appeals to players who prefer a more simple and professional look for their firearm.

The skin has been a part of the Glove Collection since Valve was added in November 2016.

8) CaliCamo

FAMAS CaliCamo (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $1.84

Field-Tested $1.67

Unlike the other best FAMAS skins, CaliCamo features a camouflage pattern of brown and black shades. The design incorporates a palm tree, giving the skin a summery and natural vibe. It perfectly blends with the character's appearance and does not distract the players.

The skin has been a part of the 2021 Mirage Collection since Valve added it in September 2021.

9) Djinn

FAMAS Djinn (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $8.28

Field-Tested $1.44

The FAMAS Djinn skin’s attention to detail is unmatched among the best FAMAS skins in the list. The body depicts a tribal pattern design in a white and black color scheme. Additionally, an image of a demon elevates the ferocity of the firearm. It gives players a rugged and rebellious vibe to showcase in their gameplay.

The skin has been a part of the Chroma 2 Collection since April 2015.

10) Waters of Nephthys

FAMAS Waters of Nephthys (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $91.23

Field-Tested $38.11

Being the latest addition to the game, the Waters of Nephthys has become the most expensive among the best FAMAS skins on the list. Inspired by the water theme, the Water of Nephthys has an aquatic motif. The sky color is complemented with light turquoise, giving the firearm a chill vibe. Eventually, the skin offers players a visually stunning firearm customization option.

The skin has been a part of the Anubis Collection since April 2023.

