Counter-Strike 2 offers some of the best MAG-7 skins, each with its unique appearance in the game. With skins comes the firepower as the MAG-7's one shot can kill an enemy in close to medium range; this makes it a deadly firearm for aggressive gameplay, especially for holding tight corners.

Although skins do not affect the gameplay in Counter-Strike 2, they help players customize their default weapon to look appealing. They often buy rare and fascinating cosmetics to showcase them in their gameplay. Although the best MAG-7 skins depend on individual players' preferences, most choose to buy those that look distinctive.

From Cinquedea to SWAG-7, here are the 10 best MAG-7 skins in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2)

1) Cinquedea

MAG-7 Cinquedea (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $537

Field-Tested $424

The Cinquedea MAG-7 is arguably one of the best MAG-7 skins on this list. It is also the most expensive one, with some artistic patterns in a white, brown, and metallic color scheme all over the body. The Cinquedea skin belongs to the Canals Collection, which also offers cosmetics for other firearms.

2) Counter Terrace

MAG-7 Counter Terrace (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $90

Field-Tested $86

The Counter Terrace MAG-7 skin has a green and black geometrical pattern all over the body, giving the firearm an urban and unique appearance. It has a very quirky and striking look among the other best MAG-7 skins. It belongs to the Rising Sun collection, offering skins for AK-47, AUG, and other weapons as well.

3) Justice

MAG-7 Justice (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $7

Field-Tested $1

The Justice MAG-7 skin features a royal and elegant look based on the Justice theme, printed all over the body. Its golden and blue color scheme makes it stand out among the other best MAG-7 skins. Valve launched it in March 2020 as a part of the Prisma 2 Collection.

4) Bulldozer

MAG-7 Bulldozer (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $111

Field-Tested $4

The Bulldozer MAG-7 skin, featuring an industrial theme, is popular in the community. The solid yellow color scheme makes it easily recognizable. If fans wish to create a color-based inventory, then this option would be a worthwhile purchase as it blends with the theme. Valve launched the skin as a part of the Mirage Collection in November 2013.

5) Hazard

MAG-7 Hazard (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $105

Field-Tested $8

Valve introduced the Hazard skin as part of the Alpha Collection in September 2013. The skin is based on a Hazardous theme with yellow and grey color stripes that complement each other, printed throughout the body. The Hazard finish gives it a striking appearance and encourages players to get it along with the other best MAG-7 skins in their inventory.

6) Chainmail

MAG-7 Chainmail (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New - $18

Field-Tested - $20

With a simplified wave pattern and minimal use of color, the Chainmail MAG-7 skin has earned a clean and unique appearance amongst the best MAG-7 skins. The golden color on the top elevates its visual appearance. The skin has been a part of the Norse Collection since Valve introduced it in November 2019.

7) Hard Water

MAG-7 Hard Water (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $3

Field-tested $3

As a part of Operation Hydra, the Hard Water MAG-7 skin has gained immense popularity in the CS2 community. The skin features a dark blue tone color and abstract patterns printed all over the body, giving it a cool vibe in the game. The design gives the skin a futuristic appeal, making it quite attractive to the players.

8) Copper Coated

MAG-7 Copper Coated (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $2

Field-Variant $0.80

The Copper Coated MAG-7 stands out from the other best MAG-7 skins due to its unique design. It features some molten copper element flowing down all over the gun’s body, and its base is unpainted but has several signs and patterns. The skin is a part of the Anubis Collection, a line that contains alternatives such as the M249, the MAG-10, and the AUG in Counter-Strike 2.

9) Monster Call

MAG-7 Monster Call (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New -$1

Field-Tested -$20

The Monster Call skin gained its popularity for its ferocious paint job. It features two monster sharks in attacking positions based on a deep sea theme. Unlike the other best MAG-7 skins, it resembles brutality and pure destruction in the game.

The cosmetic has belonged to the Fracture Collection since August 2020, which has the skins for other weapons like M4A4, Ak-47, etc.

10) SWAG-7

MAG-7 SWAG-7 (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New-$1

Field-Tested-$0.15

Inspired by the Street art look, the SWAG-7 skin features stars printed all over the body with “SWAG” written in the center. The floral and abstract pattern throughout the body elevates its visual appearance.

If players want to customize their weapon by giving it a street-art look, this skin is worth purchasing. Valve added the SWAG-7 skin to CS through the Clutch Collection in February 2018. The bundle also features skins for AWP, M4A4, MP7, and other firearms as well.

