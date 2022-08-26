10 best Microsoft exclusive games for Xbox One

The release of the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles in November 2020 marked the end of the Xbox One era in gaming. As the successor to Xbox 360, one of the most popular and successful consoles of all time, Xbox One had big shoes to fill.

Despite facing criticism due to its controversial policies and features upon release, Microsoft took the feedback and improved the console over the years, providing fans with memories to cherish for a lifetime. Xbox One's library of Microsoft exclusives might not be as comprehensive as Sony's, but it still has some gems worth revisiting even today.

These Microsoft exclusives offer a wonderful gaming experience on Xbox One

1) Gears 5

The Gears of War series is one of the most iconic Microsoft-exclusive franchises of all time. The original trilogy helped boost the sales of the Xbox 360 and popularized the third-person shooter genre.

Released in 2019, Gears 5 is the fifth mainline installment in the series and chronicles the adventures of Kait Diaz as she embarks on a journey to discover the origins of the Locust Horde following the death of her mother. The game follows in the footsteps of its predecessors, offering brutally violent combat with a detailed storyline that can be experienced in single-player and co-op modes.

2) Forza Horizon 5

The Forza series is one of the most well-known Xbox exclusives, as well as one of the most critically acclaimed racing titles of all time. It has historically rivaled PlayStation's Gran Turismo series, with the rivalry propelling both franchises to greater heights over the years.

Forza Horizon 5 was released in 2021 for Xbox One and is the twelfth mainline installment in the series. Set in a fictionalized representation of Mexico, it boasts the largest open-world map in the entire series. The game received several award nominations and accolades and was a commercial success as well, seeing the largest launch out of any Xbox Games Studio title.

3) Sea of Thieves

Developed by Rare and published by Microsoft Studios in 2018, Sea of Thieves is one of the most ambitious titles in the gallery of Microsoft exclusives. It is an open-world MMO-style game where players step into the shoes of pirates, exploring the seas, forming alliances, and plundering loot.

Sea of Thieves is a live service-based game that receives constant updates and content drops from the developers, keeping the experience fresh for older and new players alike. It is a genuinely enjoyable multiplayer experience that allows players to feel immersed in a community, providing endless hours of entertainment.

4) Microsoft Flight Simulator

This is probably the most unique entry on this list in terms of the overall premise of the title. While video games usually provide an escapist experience to players by letting them role-play as a mercenary or a famous sportsperson, Flight Simulator offers an extremely realistic simulation of piloting a commercial plane.

The Flight Simulator series is a classic in the simulator genre, with the first game released in 1982. With its latest title, the series was revived after a hiatus of fourteen years, and the game utilizes real-world topographic maps to generate an immersive 3D experience.

5) Quantum Break

Quantum Break was one of the first exclusives released for Xbox One. It was an ambitious project that aimed to provide a seamless combination of video games and movie-based media. The game blends interactive gameplay elements with long movie-like cutscenes that drive the narrative.

Quantum Break is a third-person shooter with additional platforming elements. Players also have unique time-warping supernatural abilities that provide a creative aspect to the combat mechanics.

The delivery of the narrative divided opinion amongst fans, with some considering it drawn-out and tedious. However, it is still one of the most creative gameplay experiences available on the Xbox One console.

6) Halo: Infinite

Halo is one of the most popular series in all of gaming. The iconic first-person shooter series has been boosting Xbox sales since 2001 and has developed a universe of its own, inspiring several spin-offs and media, including a TV series.

Halo: Infinite is the latest title in the fabled Halo series. Released in 2021, it is the sixth mainline entry in the series, reviving the franchise after a six-year hiatus. The game delivers to players a classic Halo experience that follows the story of Master Chief as he battles the Banished on Zeta Halo. The multiplayer aspect of the game is free-to-play, adding to its appeal.

7) Sunset Overdrive

Sunset Overdrive is a third-person shooter developed by Insomniac and released in 2014 by Microsoft Studios. It depicts a dystopian futuristic world where players control an employee of FizzCo — a fictional beverage company — who is tasked with battling mutants infected by a FizzCo drink.

The third-person shooter combat in the game is complimented by several traversal mechanics like zip lines and grind rails, giving the gameplay a more dynamic feel. The unique premise of the title, along with its enjoyable combat and co-op features, makes it a must-try for Xbox One players.

8) State of Decay 2

State of Decay 2 is a zombie survival game developed by Undead Labs and released by Xbox Game Studios in 2018. Played from a third-person perspective, the game emphasizes scavenging for items and reinforcing the base to survive in an open world full of the undead.

State of Decay 2 offers a different experience compared to other survival-horror games. The title focuses more on the actual survival aspect instead of combat and allows players to team up with up to three friends for a co-op experience on Xbox One.

9) Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Released in 2020, Ori and the Will of the Wisps is a direct sequel to 2015's Ori and the Blind Forest. It is a platformer-themed Metroidvania game, with its narrative picking up where the previous game ended, with Ori exploring a new region called Niwen.

The game upgrades the 2D visuals of its predecessors to a more 3D-oriented model with multilayered backgrounds. The art style of the title is visually appealing, with critics praising the level design, combat, exploration, and soundtrack. It is a unique representation of video games and a valuable addition to the library of Microsoft exclusives on Xbox One.

10) Ryse: Son of Rome

Developed by Crytek and released in 2013 for Xbox One, Ryse: Son of Rome is a hack-and-slash game played from a third-person perspective. The offering was originally meant to be a first-person game for Xbox 360, incorporating the Kinect device to provide a motion-based experience. However, it was later changed and released as one of the opening titles for the new Xbox One.

Ryse follows the adventures of Marius Titus, a Roman centurion. The game received praise for its combat and visuals, showcasing the performance capabilities of the newer generation of consoles with the Xbox One. It is a fun experience that allows players to revisit the origins of the console.

