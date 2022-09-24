10 games released in 2022 you might have missed that are worth playing

Many games get released every single year and 2022 is no different, having seen the launch of many big titles like Dying Light 2, Elden Ring, and so on. Other than these, there are plenty of games players might have missed.

This listicle will focus on 10 titles that are worth the player's time. Instead of focusing on one genre, this listicle will be genre-fluid and address every released game that is fun to play.

Note: This article doesn't follow a specific rating order. The list is just a suggestion and is based on the author's opinion.

10 great games that released in 2022

Like every other year, 2022 has also had many game launches and it is natural to miss out on a few. Here are the 10 titles that have been picked for this listicle:

Tunic

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Chinatown Detective Agency

Sniper Elite 5

GRID Legends

Thymesia

Sifu

Cursed to Golf

Nobody Saves the World

1) Tunic

Indie adventure game that is full of puzzles and exploration (Image via Finji)

Fans of action-adventure genre will surely love Tunic for its unique indie nature. Released back in March of 2022, the title has received a lot of praise since its launch and many have missed out on it.

In this indie title, gamers will play as an anthropomorphic fox to interact with objects around the world and also fight enemies. While Tunic takes an isometric camera angle, players can switch to a top-down view during combat to easily fight off enemies.

Tunic is available on Windows PC, MacOS, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One at the moment. However, it will soon be ported to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch this September.

2) Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Relive the Star Wars universe in a fun packed Lego game (Image via TT Games)

The Lego entertainment franchise has always been known for its humor, and the Star Wars series from it has remained top-notch. Developed by Traveller's Tales and published by Warner Bros. themselves, this title is a treat for fans of both brands and is fun to play.

Players can start off their journey with any of the three Skywalker Saga trilogies and complete them in any order they like. With a revamped combat system, the Lego Star Wars game is fun to play and full of gags.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is available on all major platforms like: Windows PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.

3) Ghostwire: Tokyo

Play as an supernatual exorcist in Ghostwire: Tokyo (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

The action-adventure title, developed by Tango Gameworks and published by Bethesda Softworks, flawlessly combines horror and aesthetic elements. Running on Unreal Engine 4, not only does it look attractive, but plays smoothly as well.

Players will be able to use psychic and paranormal abilities to fight off monsters living on the streets of Japan. Moreover,Ghostwire: Tokyo can only be played in first-person mode, making it an immersive experience.

However, not everyone can try this as it is an exclusive for PlayStation 5 and Windows PC.

4) Chinatown Detective Agency

Uncover the mysteries Singapore has to offer in Chinatown Detective Agency (Image via General Interactive Co.)

People who like point-and-click adventure games will downright love Chinatown Detective Agency. Setting itself up in a cyberpunk version of Singapore in 2037, they will be playing as Amira Darma, a private investigator.

The game is full of puzzles and trivial questions that will lead players to solve the mysteries it provides and unravel the story. It is available on Windows PC, MacOS, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, making the new gen consoles the only exception.

5) Sniper Elite 5

Stealthy and deadly are the highlighting points of Sniper Elite 5 (Image via Rebellion Developments)

Sniper Elite franchise are known for their gore elements can stealthy sniper actions in large scale level. Sniper Elite 5 being the latest installment to the series provides the players with various opportunities like infiltrating and extracting objectives with great look range sniper action.

Players who love third-person shooter titles must try Sniper Elite 5, which is available on Windows PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

6) GRID Legends

Sim-racing is unparalled in GRID Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

Simulation racing race series GRID is known for its hyperrealistic gameplay featuring various racing cars. Fans who like the competition will surely like GRID Legends as it is considered the Dark Souls of racing games.

Developed by Codemasters, who are known for their racing titles and published by Electronic Art, the is a must try. GRID Legends is available on all major platforms namely: Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

7) Thymesia

Fans of Soulsborne genre will love Thymesia (Image via Team17)

Fans of Soulsborne genre and Devil May Cry will surely love the dark atmosphere Thymesia provides. The fast-paced action-RPG makes use of unique plague-based weapons in a kingdom where death is spreading.

Fans of FromSoftware will surely find this new title from OverBorder Studio, which provides a mysterious story. Available on Windows PC, Station 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and Amazon, players can enjoy a grim and action-filled experience.

8) Sifu

Sifu is a John Wick-like martial arts title that focuses on non-letral combat (Image via Sloclap)

Martial Arts obviously looks cool on anything and having combat full of cool moves is even better. Full of all these elements, Sifu takes players to modern-day China where the child of a martial arts school master is seeking revenge of his father's death.

The most unique thing about Sifu is that when a player fails a level, the character slowly ages, making him more experienced but fragile. With great combat, environment, and story, it is a must-play.

Sifu is available on platforms like Windows PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. It will make its debut on Nintendo Switch on November 8, 2022, but there are no plans for its release on Xbox as of yet.

9) Cursed to Golf

What if playing golf was a curse? (Image via Thunderful Publishing)

Cursed to Golf is a fun rogue-like that lets players enjoy 2D experience with various powerups in a golf purgatory. To escape it and get resurrected, players have to clear out a total of 18 different courses with a minimum number of shots.

In case a player uses more than enough shots in one level, they will be sent back to the start to try again. It is not an ordinary 2D golf game, and has various biomes in which players can interact. Each area has a boss fight, making it a unique golfing experience.

The single-player title is available on every possible platform like, Windows PC, PlayStation4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.

10) Nobody Saves the World

Nobody Saves the World is a new fun to play RPG game (Image via Drinkbox Studios)

The action-RPG is a must-play that uses a top-down perspective and a huge open world. Here, players will be controlling a character named Nobody, who can transform into 18 different forms with his magic wand.

These forms can be upgraded as they progress through levels and unlock new abilities. Fans of dungeon-crawlers will surely appreciate this title and have an enjoyable experience overall.

The RPG title is available on every major platform: Windows PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.

