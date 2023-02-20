10 Hogwarts Legacy Talents that you must spend points on

Hogwarts Legacy features many spells you can cast on your foes. There are four Talent categories: Spells, Core, Dark Arts, Stealth, and Room of Requirement. Each has abilities that can vastly impact the playstyle. You will require talent points to earn these abilities.

The game rewards you with one talent point after each level-up. You are free to choose from many abilities best suited to your playstyle. Incendio Mastery, Glacius Mastery, Spell Knowledge III, and other skills are worth investing some talent points in.

Incendio Mastery, Swift, and eight more talents worth acquiring in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy comprises various talents in each category that change the combat experience and help you upgrade your favorite spell or ability. From upgrading Avada Kedavra's effectiveness to possessing the ultimate dodge ability with Swift, you can level up your character in myriad ways.

The following are some of the best talents to acquire:

1) Incendio Mastery (Level 5)

Casting Incendio releases a ring of flames with Incendio Mastery unlocked (Image via WB Games)

You will often rely upon this fire spell, which makes investing a talent point in Incendio Mastery imperative. Whenever you cast Incendio after acquiring this talent, the spell will release a ring of flames around the protagonist. This talent is beneficial when facing a swarm of enemies.

2) Glacius Mastery (Level 16)

Blast shards from frozen enemies damage nearby foes (Image via WB Games)

Glacius allows you to freeze enemies in their tracks. Opting for Glacius Mastery will have shards blast out of the frozen enemy, damaging others. This crowd-control talent can be a lifesaver in sticky situations.

3) Transformation Mastery (Level 22)

You can use this talent to transform foes into explosive objects (Image via WB Games)

A basic Transformation spell changes the enemy into an object. You can take it up a notch by investing in Transformation Mastery, which morphs the targeted foe into an explosive object. It is a neat trick to use an enemy against their own group and wreak havoc in the bandit camps.

4) Avada Kedavra Mastery (Level 22)

You can kill all cursed enemies with Avada Kedavra Mastery (Image via WB Games)

Hogwarts Legacy features three unforgivable curses, with Avada Kedavra being one of them. Feel free to upgrade this unforgivable curse if you are inquisitive about leaning into the dark side. Avada Kedavra Mastery allows you to kill all cursed enemies in battle.

5) Spell Knowledge III (Level 16)

This talent increases the number of spell sets (Image via WB Games)

You can switch between four spell sets in Hogwarts Legacy upon acquiring Spell Knowledge III talent (along with Spell Knowledge I and II). Each set has four spells, so you can equip 16 at any given time, thanks to this core talent.

6) Stupefy Expertise (Level 22)

Stupefy Mastery increases stun duration and deals some damage (Image via WB Games)

Stupefy allows you to stun enemies, and you can leverage Stupefy Expertise to deal additional damage to them. It is ideal to have this talent if you resort to Stupefy spell more often in combat since it works well with both offensive and defensive playstyles.

7) Imperio Mastery (Level 16)

Imperio Mastery enables enemies to afflict other foes with a curse (Image via WB Games)

Imperio is one of the unforgivable curses in Hogwarts Legacy. It allows you to make a targeted enemy fight for you in battle. Imperio Mastery enables this foe to curse other enemies, thereby turning the tides of the battle in your favor. Avada Kedarvra Mastery will be even more devastating after casting Imperio (after acquiring Imperio Mastery).

8) Petrificus Totalus Mastery (Level 22)

You can stealth kill multiple enemies using this talent (Image via WB Games)

Petrificus Totalus Mastery is a stealth talent that enables you to knock out multiple enemies. So if you are planning a stealth-focused combat approach, you must invest a talent point in this mastery. You can try out the five defensive spell combinations along with Petrificus Totalus.

9) Swift (Level 5)

You can dodge faster using Swift (Image via WB Games)

Hogwarts Legacy features a variety of enemies with unique attack patterns. Some attacks are unblockable, so you will be dodging more often. Be sure to check out Swift talent, which lets you zoom past your foes by holding the dodge button (Circle on PlayStation 5), leaving a white trail in the process.

10) Basic Cast Mastery (Level 5)

Basic Cast Mastery requires Level 5 (Image via WB Games)

You will be dependent on basic spells for most early-game encounters. It is ideal to invest a talent point in Basic Cast Mastery. This talent decreases the spell cooldown time and even considerably boosts the attack speed.

Hogwarts Legacy comprises tons of side quests you can partake in and learn spells from the professors at Hogwarts. Feel free to refer to this extensive guide that covers all assignments, rewards, and more.

