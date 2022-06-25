10 most recent games with a good discount on Steam Summer Sale 2022

Steam Summer Sale 2022 is live as of June 23, all the way till July 7, running some hot discounts from a diverse collection of games from open-world RPGs to first-person shooters and racing games, to name a few. In this two-week period, players have the chance to grab some games they have been on the fence to pay full price on.

While the Steam Summer Sale offers significantly huge discounts for games from three to four years ago, there are many recent releases that are included in the list.

Sifting through the Steam Summer Sale to look for the best games to get might seem like a daunting task, but this list exists to help gamers. Included here are 10 recent video games that have a good discount in this year's Steam Summer Sale.

10 recent games to get during Steam Summer Sale 2022

1) Ghostwire Tokyo - 50% off

Ghostwire Tokyo is an action-adventure game developed by Tango Gameworks and published by Bethesda on March 25, 2022. Ghostwire Tokyo is set in a fictional version of the eponymous city, which has been overrun with rogue japanese spirits or Yokai.

The game follows Akito, who is possessed by a seemingly friendly spirit that gives him supernatural abilities, allowing him to capture and seal away the Yokai.

Currently available with a 50% discount on Steam Summer Sale, this is a first-person perspective game that focuses largely on combat. Players can use various psychic and paranormal abilities and powers to fight and defeat the Yokai haunting the city. This is an open-world game, albeit with a more compact map focused on a linear story.

The main story of the game centers around the antagonist, dubbed Hannya, who has somehow managed to summon evil entities into Tokyo while turning all the residents into spirits.

Akito and his partner spirit, KK, must defeat various kinds of yokai and stop Hannya from reaching his goals. This game is a good choice to pick up on Steam Summer Sale for those interested in Japanese culture and spirits.

2) LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - 25% off

LEGO recently released LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga on April 5, 2022, retelling the events of the nine mainline Star Wars movies from episode I through IX. Set in LEGO’s version of Star Wars, the game was developed by Traveller’s Tales and published by WB Interactive Entertainment.

Like most LEGO games, this also allows players to play as various important as well as forgettable figures across the Star Wars universe. From lesser-known Gamorrean Guards to C3PO & R2D2 to well known Jedi & Sith, the likes of Emperor Palpatine to Grand Master Yoda, players have many characters to choose from.

This title is one of the best ways to enjoy the entire Skywalker Saga without having to deal with the dialogues of the prequels and the rushed story and production of The Rise of Skywalker. Players will definitely not have a bad feeling about getting this game on Steam Summer Sale at a 25% discount.

3) God of War - 20% off

Though God of War is not a recent game, this is the first time it has been on PC, and thus also on the Steam Summer Sale. Developed by Santa Monica Studios and published by Sony Interactive, this soft reboot of the series was originally released on the PS4 in 2018. However, as of January 2022, it was made available for PC via Steam.

Currently sitting at a 20% discount, God of War sees a world-weary Kratos has retired from the Spartan Rage life and is settled down in the Norse world of Midgard with a new family. Mourning the passing of his wife, Kratos and Atreus are visited by a strange man, which thrusts them onto a world of warring gods and monsters.

With a new third-person over-the-shoulder camera perspective and a revamped combat system, the game saw a lot of praise for its story as well as the voice cast. A sequel titled God of War: Ragnarok is slated to release later this year, although it is unclear whether it is coming to PC .

4) Halo: Infinite - 33% off

343 Industries’ newest Halo game, Halo: Infinite, launched on December 8, 2021, bringing with it positive news regarding the franchise since Halo 3. Seen as a return to form, harkening back to the days of Halo: Combat Evolved, Infinite provided players with an open-world for the first time in the series, despite being somewhat compact.

Set in a new Halo ring named Zeta Halo, Infinite brought back Master Chief as he took on the newest threat to the galaxy, known as the Banished. Chief, along with a trusty pelican pilot, as well as a “new” AI known as ‘The Weapon’, battles the forces left by the banished leader Atriox, who was first introduced in Halo Wars.

The gunplay of Halo is as great as ever, and the open world allows players to tackle areas and obstacles however they please. With a new grapnel hook, Chief gets a much-needed increase in mobility, while vehicles such as the Warthog and Banshees return as rideable options.

While Halo Infinite’s multiplayer is free-to-play, the campaign currently has a 33% discount during the Steam Summer Sale.

5) Forza Horizon 5 - 20% off

Forza returned to its racing game for casual players with Forza Horizon 5 last year with developer Playground Games. Released on November 9, 2021, this time, the Horizon Festival made the jump to Mexico, letting players whisk around the landscape of southern North America.

Players can customise their avatar and head out into the open-world in their starter car. With no larger narrative other than just taking part in different parts of the Forza Festival, players are not railroaded into just racing all the time. Freely roaming around in a beautifully crafted world is a pleasant experience.

Events at the festival include races, timed trials, stunt events and many more. A ton of side activities are also available to take a break from the high speeds. Forza Horizon 5 is sitting pretty with a 20% discount on Steam Summer Sale.

6) Jurassic World Evolution 2 - 50% off

Also appearing among the plethora of games included in the Steam Summer Sale is Jurassic World Evolution 2, a business simulator set in the world of the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World movies. Released on November 9, 2021, players to create and maintain new parks for dinosaurs across many different locations around the US.

The game is set after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which saw many dinosaurs being released into the wild. This led to the need to capture these dinos and bring them into a contained environment with enclosures and habitats, where they could live peacefully without harming anyone.

With the third movie in this franchise being released just a few weeks ago, Jurassic World Evolution 2 is set to receive a DLC pertaining to the events of the movie, incorporating new species of Dinosaurs into it. The game is currently available to buy at a 50% discounted price as part of the Steam Summer Sale.

7) Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy - 50% off

After the mediocre performance of Marvel’s Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy brought back a good single player experience for players, not bogged down by the live service game model. The action-adventure game, developed by Eidos Montreal and published by Square Enix, launched on October 26, 2021.

Getting a 50% discount for the Steam Summer Sale, this game is played from a third-person perspective with players assuming control of the leader of the Guardians, Peter Quill, aka Star Lord. He can utilise the iconic Elemental Guns in combat, melee moves, and rocket boots.

The rest of the team is composed of Gamora, Rocket Racoon, Drax the Destroyer, and Groot. In combat, they are AI controlled, and act on their own or can be commanded to do specific attacks or combo moves. While not in combat, players can make various choices during dialogue to strengthen bonds with each teammate, which can also have branching consequences.

8) Deathloop - 60% off

Deathloop is a first-person shooter video game that released on September 14, 2022, for Microsoft Windows and PS4. The game was developed by Arkane and published by Bethesda, set in a world that features an island stuck in a time loop, which resets all events after the end of the day.

Protagonist Colt Vahn is an individual who awakens on this island with no memory of how he got there. He is then guided by voices in his head, as well as alternate versions of himself as he kills four leaders, known as Visionaries.

Combat includes the use of various guns and long range weaponry as well as certain powers and abilities, which can be picked and upgraded as per the player’s wishes. During the Steam Summer Sale, it is available to buy at a 60% discounted price.

9) Mass Effect: The Legendary Edition - 59% off

The entire Mass Effect trilogy was rereleased with updated textures, better unified controls throughout every game (even the first one), and a simplified HUD system. Titled Mass Effect: The Legendary Edition, it was released on May 14, 2021, for Windows, PS4 and Xbox One.

Telling the complete story of Commander Shepard and their war against the Reaper invasion of the galaxy, this trilogy allowed players to revisit the events of the original Mass Effect trilogy, but with a new coat of polish. Mass Effect 1 now handles much better, while ME2 and ME3 look shinier than ever before. However, nothing could fix the awkward handling of The M35 Mako.

With a new Mass Effect game in development, possibly continuing the story of the original trilogy, this would be a great time to relive those games. Mass Effect: The Legendary Edition is currently available with a 59% discount, as part of the Steam Summer Sale event.

10) Hitman 3 - 60% off

While Hitman 3 was released more than a year ago, it still has more new content to come throughout this year and possibly the next, which grants it a mention on this list. The third game in the world of the assassination trilogy from IO Interactive, Hitman 3 is quite possibly the best Hitman game available on the market.

Completing the overarching story from the last two games, Agent 47 is again sent across the world to various locations in different countries to take out high value targets. Aside from the single-player campaign, Hitman III also offers player and community generated contracts as well as a few other modes to play in.

As part of the Steam Summer Sale, this game has received a 60% discount across all versions as well as up to 73% discounts on all additional content packs. As part of this game, the entire trilogy of games is available to buy, which brings all the levels and DLC from the past two games into Hitman 3, also with a 60% discount.

With the Steam Summer Sale currently in full swing, PC players should definitely not miss out on this excellent opportunity to grab some great games, at some of the lowest prices. With various games from a multitude of genres to pick from, there is guaranteed to be a game for everyone.

