3 best offline games like GTA

The GTA franchise has revolutionized the open-world RPG gameplay that it is known for. The one thing that fans believed it lacked - online multiplayer gameplay, Rockstar fixed that as well.

GTA Online is an expansive multiplayer game that you can probably never get bored of. However, if you have a terrible internet connection and want to do gaming in the single-player mode, then there are plenty of games that offer only offline gameplay.

Three best offline games that you should try next

Just Cause

The Just Cause franchise has decided to keep things offline for their fans as of now. The game does not have a multiplayer mode, but executes the single-player gameplay exceptionally well.

Set in an open-world where you can explore the environment to your heart’s content, while also collecting guns and engaging in adventurous missions, Just Cause is a lot like GTA in many ways.

L.A. Noire

Another great game by Rockstar, L.A. Noire will remind you of GTA again and again. Set in the city of Los Angeles from the 1940s, the player takes over the character of a Los Angeles Police Department cop and later, a detective.

In contrast with GTA, you play as the good guy who investigates and recognizes the patterns of each crime. If lots of action, mayhem, and crime investigation is your thing, L.A. Noire must be on your list of games to try.

Sleeping Dogs

A police officer forced to make morally questionable and difficult decisions in a story; Sleeping Dogs is one of the best open-world crime games ever made.

You play the game as Wei Shen, a Chinese-American police officer who has to pose as a gangster and infiltrate the gangs that rule over Hong Kong. The really sophisticated action and the immensely immersive story that ties the game together are enough on their own and do not require a multiplayer mode.