3 best open-world games like GTA for Android

Fans of GTA rejoiced when several titles from the franchise were adapted for the Android platform. After all, we can’t all buy expensive gaming PCs or consoles to play these games. And since Rockstar Games published them on Android, there has been a steady increase in the number of people who have bought and played these games on the mobile platform.

But if you’re wondering whether there are any other open-world games similar to GTA adapted for Android, fret not. We have done the work for you.

Here are the three best open-world games like GTA on Android

Ark: Survival Evolved

Image courtesy: Gaming Mobile, YT

Not many people are aware that this great open-world game is available on Android for fans to enjoy. And you might not believe it, but the smartphone version is free! Talk about a great gaming bargain.

Based in an expansive open-world, Ark: Survival Evolved is more like GTA than anyone would think. While in the latter you can steal cars and make money, Ark allows you to steal and tame dinosaurs for killing and going on rampages. And both games do justice to the theme of an open-world, allowing audiences plenty of choices when it comes to gameplay.

The elements of survival and resource gathering are bonuses to the Ark.

Advertisement

Goat Simulator

Image courtesy: APKPure.com

Yes, this game is exactly like it says! Goat Simulator lets you pretend to be a goat because we’ve all thought about doing that at least once in our lives, right? Well, you don’t have to wonder anymore. You can become a goat and run around in the city on four hooves. The map is based on the same open-world format that is used in the GTA franchise, and it can be surprisingly fun to run around in your goat avatar and ram into people, cars, buildings; you name it.

Not only that, but the game also requires you to collect trophies, and lets you make the most authentic goat sounds ever created in a video game. Whether you like it for its whimsical gameplay or hate its guts, Goat Simulator is worth a try.

Minecraft Pocket Edition

Image courtesy: Flash Gear

There is one essential way in which Minecraft and GTA are the same, and that’s the sheer amount of activities that you can be part of in their expansive open worlds. And when it comes to open-world, Minecraft has always come out on top, just like GTA.

Minecraft Pocket Edition, designed specifically for the Android platform, brings for fans the same kind of activities that you would see in the video game. And because the graphics of the game retain their original, iconic touch, you don’t lose out on that either.