5 additions to GTA Online that fans can expect from the Winter Update DLC

GTA Online is about to receive what is being touted as the "biggest ever update" for the game. The upcoming DLC, The Cayo Perico Heist, not only includes the titular heist but also a bunch of other cool content that is sure to pique the fans' interest

While some content from the upcoming update has been revealed so far, a lot of it remains a mystery. Rockstar may reveal more about the DLC as we near the release date but as of now all players can do is speculate.

Here we take a look at a few possible additions to the game that fans can expect from GTA Online's Cayo Perico Heist.

5 additions to GTA Online fans can expect from the Cayo Perico Heist DLC

1) New Match Types

With each significant update in GTA Online, similar to last December's Diamond Casino Heist, players are treated to a plethora of new match types and game modes. Therefore, with this being touted as possibly the biggest update in the history of the game, players can expect new match types to make their way into GTA Online.

The game already has a pretty stacked deck when it comes to match types and game modes, but players can always do with a bit more to boot. GTA Online has a bunch of creative match types that offer a lot of excitement outside of Heists and Missions in the game.

Adversary Modes and other match types allow for Solo players to make the best out of their time in GTA Online as well.

2) New Music

This might not sound like the most important aspect of the GTA Online experience but when a player spends the majority of their time in lobbies waiting for the game to load, repetitive music can get old.

Whether it is cruising about with friends or simply waiting in lobbies, new music is very much appreciated by the fanbase. The Rockstar Newswire post that detailed the upcoming Cayo Perico Heist DLC also mentioned that the update will feature new music and radio stations.

This would also help in making the game feel that much more up to date. Music from 2013 by this point is nearly a decade old even if it works well as a time-capsule for the years in which the game was made.

3) Return of iconic characters

GTA Online has been a great place for fans who have been with the series for a long time as iconic and memorable characters from the past have made appearances. Fan-favorites such as Tony Prince have successfully found a place in-game, much to the fans' delight.

Perhaps someone as huge as Tommy Vercetti is still a long shot, but given that the private island the protagonist will be infiltrating in the new Heist is a notorious drug lord's compound, it does seem within the realm of possibilty.

It might be too big of a return but it would certainly help bring more eyes to GTA Online as older fans may then be interested in trying the game out.

4) New Weapons

It was also mentioned in the Rockstar Newswire post that GTA Online would be receiving a whole new stash of weapons for players to mess around with.

Last December's Diamond Casino Heist also introduced a bunch of new weapons. This is why it isn't too big of a stretch to assume the Cayo Perico Heist will do the same.

A weapon to balance out the tyrannical Oppressor MKII may be greatly appreciated by the fanbase. The Oppressor MKII has long been the scourge of Freemode.

New weapons and other accessories provide a solid incentive for the player to make as much money as possible. The more they grind, the more new weapons and tech they'll be able to use.

5) New Properties and Buildings

It has been announced that players will need to buy a Submarine, which will then act as the base of operations for the Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online. With the addition of the Submarine, Rockstar may introduce new properties to buy along with an entirely new business.

The addition of a Heist as well as a new business might seem like too big of a task. But given the amount of time Rockstar has spent in between the updates from this Summer, it might not be that much of a stretch.

Much of this is pure speculation, and Rockstar is sure to reveal more about the Cayo Perico Heist in the days leading up to it.