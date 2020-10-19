With great games come great franchises and with great franchises, come clones. The Grand Theft Auto titles are one of such game series which have influenced many games, on every gaming platform, ever since the first GTA game released way back in 1998.

GTA series are action-adventure games which focuses on the troubled lives of gangsters. If you are curious to know about some of the Android games which the GTA series influenced, here are few of the best ones.

5 Android games that have been inspired by the GTA franchise

These are five of the best Android games which have been inspired by the GTA franchise:

1. Gangstar Vegas: World of Crime

Gangstar series have always been a close competitor of the GTA series. This title is one of the best games in the Gangstar series which offers an open-world filled with missions that you can play offline.

The game offers over 80 action-oriented missions that will surely remind you of the GTA games. The title also has vehicles like muscle cars, hoverbikes, armored tanks, etc, that you can use to complete missions.

2. Gangstar New Orleans OpenWorld

Like the GTA series, this game from the Gangstar series is all about the lifestyle and shenanigans of thugs and biker gangs. You will also have your fair share of encounter with crooked cops.

If you wanna explore a dark and fictional side of the city of New Orleans, you can play this game. Like the GTA games, this title also offers an open-world map which is exciting to explore.

3. Gangstar Rio: City of Saints

Gangstar Rio: City of Saints is probably the best title belonging to the Gangstar series. It is packed with crazy missions and gang wars like the GTA series, and comes with a price tag of INR 549.

There are over 60 action-oriented missions that will keep you hooked to your Android device. GTA is famous for the wide range of vehicles it offers and you are in for a treat as there are dozens of vehicles that you can steal.

4. Grand City Thug Crime Gangster

From the poster to the missions, this game is a GTA clone. The game offers four gangster modes that you can try out if you decide to download this game which has a rating of 4 stars on Google Play Store.

The challenge mode of this game will pose you with 10 levels that you can have to cross. There are many vehicles that you can drive, in order to complete the various missions of this title.

5. Grand Gangsters 3D

Like the games in the GTA franchise, this title also revolves around gangsters who commit dark and horrid crimes in Sin City. This game has a rating of 4 stars on Google Play Store.

You can steal many cars and take part in illegal races with the cops on your tail. You will like Grand Gangsters 3D for its 3D graphics along with good and intuitive controls.

