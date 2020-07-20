5 of the best Android games to play with a gamepad

Mobile gaming on Android or iOS devices has moved past the standard on-rails feeling of games of old. It has now moved on to console-level battle royale games.

Android devices have also become more accessible, with powerful hardware available for significantly lower prices. Gaming on Android is now a viable platform and somewhat occupies the same space as handheld platforms once did.

While the Nintendo Switch is a still a great handheld console, other players in the market such as Sony have discontinued their handheld devices.

Therefore, Android devices have become a legitimate option for handheld gaming enthusiasts. While some players can get used to the feel of touch controls, some would much rather play with a gamepad or a controller.

There are several controllers that you can use with your Android device, even a Dualshock 4, which can be connected using Bluetooth on your device.

Five games with controller support on Android

5) Final Fantasy Series

Final Fantasy games are available on Android, much to the joy of fans of the series. Younger players might not be aware of the greatness of the Final Fantasy series, therefore, making the games on Android a perfect starting point.

The original games, including Final Fantasy VII, are available on the Google Play Store in all its SNES glory.

4) Call of Duty Mobile

There are only a handful of franchises that can do gunplay like Call of Duty. The same can be said for the Android version of the game, which is not a port of a console Call of Duty game, but a standalone game built solely for smartphones.

Call of Duty Mobile has excellent touch controls, but pales in comparison to the responsiveness of the controller/gamepad.

3) Fortnite

Fortnite is the undisputed king of Battle Royale games. Epic Games has done a great job of retaining Fortnite's player base, and bringing in new players with each Season and Chapter.

The game is endlessly fun, and using a controller can tip the scales in your favour. However, matchmaking is affected when using a controller to play Fortnite on Android.

2) Street Fighter IV

The Street Fighter franchise is one that is synonymous with the fighting game genre, and is one of the most iconic series' in gaming.

The game is incredibly responsive, even with touch controls on Android, but a Controller or Gamepad is much more comfortable for console players.

Street Fighter IV is one of the best fighting games available for smartphone devices and is available on the Google Play Store.

1) Asphalt 9

Asphalt is one of the best racing games available for smartphone devices. The touch controls prove themselves to be adequate, but racing games much better on controllers/gamepads.

While Asphalt games are much more Arcade than a Racing Sim, using a controller only improves your chances in a tight race.