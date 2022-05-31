5 most anticipated video game sequels and reboots that might be revealed at Summer Games Fest

For readers who haven’t yet heard, Steam has announced the date for its Summer Games Fest 2022. From June 13 to 20, gamers worldwide will get access to oodles of demos for upcoming games to get a sneak peek into what the whole deal has to offer.

For fans of any particular franchise looking forward to a sequel, every game fest represents a ray of hope where the reboot of their favorite title might get announced. Below are five such offerings with a strong fan following who can’t wait to get more of their favorite game and would be delighted if it’s revealed in the Steam Summer Games Fest 2022.

Anticipated video game reboots and sequels that could be seen at Summer Games Fest

5) Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2

White Wolf’s popular Vampire: The Masquerade pen-and-paper RPG series and its official clans are brought to life in Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines, an RPG that marries the core elements of a traditional RPG with the rich graphics, immediacy, and brutal combat of a first-person action game.

Released in 2004, Bloodlines plunged players into the night world of LA on a story-driven quest where they battled mortals and other vampires.

Bloodlines 2 takes them into the same world of darkness where users can live out their vampire fantasies in a city filled with intriguing characters that react to their choices.

Based in Seattle, individuals step into the shoes of Unsanctioned Blood, a vampire created in an attack that violated every rule of the Masquerade. If revealed in this Steam Summer Games Fest, Bloodlines 2 is sure to claim many souls.

4) Hollow Knight: Silksong

Silksong is the epic sequel to Team Cherry’s award-winning 2017 action-adventure, Hollow Knight. The beautiful, hand-drawn, 2D world with a haunting, intimate background score by Christopher Larkin tells us of the majesty and sadness of a civilization brought to ruin.

The Metroidvania struck a chord with gamers of all ages and quickly became one of the most highly rated indies on Steam. Its success prompted the announcement of Silksong, and fans of Hollow Knight can’t wait to get their next fix in the imaginative and surreal world.

Initially announced for release in 2019, the game was delayed to 2022 due to the team’s small size. Seeing it in this Steam Summer Games Fest would bring a smile to many.

3) F1 22

The official video game of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship by the masters of racing, Codemasters, is planned for release during the period of the Steam Summer Games Fest.

F1 21 was released to great reception last year during the same period and quickly became the premier online racing title for EA. Complete with a single-player storyline, community modding workshop, and extensive support for controllers, pedals, and wheels, the game offers a lot for motorsport enthusiasts.

Its popularity has paved the way for F1 22, with many new bells and whistles, such as being VR-supported. The fan-favorite two-player career campaigns and ‘My team’ modes (where users build entire crews from the ground up) are also being included.

2) Homeworld 3

The space RTS genre-redefining epic, Homeworld, is all set for a comeback with Homeworld 3.

The hugely popular franchise had already released a remaster for both initial titles back in 2015, and fans are waiting expectantly for the latest edition. Homeworld captured the imagination of gamers due to the incredible sense of scale, destruction, and wonder when it was released in 1999.

With modern technology, the timeless art style is reinvented. The visuals of strike crafts flying in formation between colossal battlecruisers against a backdrop of stars and nebulae are jaw-dropping.

Online battles were always a delight and still feature a co-op-enabled multiplayer mode that fuses the classic RTS style with a rogue-like structure. Christmas would come early for many if Homeworld 3 is announced for this Steam Summer Games Fest.

1) A Plague Tale: Requiem

From the developers who gave Microsoft’s Flight Simulator, Requiem is the sequel to the critically acclaimed Plague Tale: Innocence.

Innocence has players experience a heartbreaking journey through history’s darkest times with young Amicia and her little brother Hugo as they strive to survive a plague-ridden, deserted countryside. Being hunted by the Inquisition for unknown reasons, the siblings must take the help of fire to keep the swarms of rats at bay as they help other stranded children along their journey.

The mixture of horror, danger, and hopelessness is an excellent combination for mature gamers and tells an emotional tale of attachment and love against despair. Requiem has large boots to fill and is awaited by many.

Seeing it in this Steam Summer Games Fest would send users swarming to it!

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinions.

LIVE POLL Q. Are you looking forward to A plague Tale Requiem ? Yes No 0 votes so far