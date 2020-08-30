5 best Android games under 2.5 GB in size

You can notice a wide variety in the types of Android games offered for download in Google Play Store. From high-end to low-spec phones, there are Android titles for every kind of phone.

While there are games that do not occupy huge spaces on your phones, there are many which take up a significant amount of space and offer a good gaming experience. If you have storage to spare in your device, you can check out the titles in the list below.

Five best Android games under 2.5 GB in size

These are the best such offerings under this storage space:

1. PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik

PUBG Mobile (Image Credits: Zee News)

PUBG Mobile is an immensely famous battle royale game that has over 100 million downloads in Google Play Store. Your main aim should be to survive. So, collect weapons and supplies as soon as you land and start shooting enemies to be the last person standing!

Size: 1.9 GB

Download it from here.

2. Call of Duty: Mobile

Call of Duty: Mobile (Image Credits: GamesRadar)

COD is one of the best shooter titles that you can play on your Android smartphone. Whether the battle royale battleground or a 5v5 deathmatch, the action and thrill offered will make you play it over and over. It has a rating of 4.5 stars in Google Play Store.

Size: 1.5 GB

Download it from here.

3. Gangstar Rio: City of Saints

Gangstar Rio: City of Saints (Image Credits: Pinterest)

If you love the GTA games, you will surely love this title as well. It allows you to discover as many as five different neighbourhoods in the city of Rio de Janeiro. There are 60 missions and a wide variety of weapons that you can choose from. The game also has good graphics and immersive music.

Size: 2.2 GB

Download it from here.

4. Dead Effect 2

Dead Effect 2 (Image Credits: Giant Bomb)

This game is a sci-fi shooter that consists of role-playing elements. It is known for its great story and in-depth character analysis. The title also supports controllers, so if you are not comfortable with the touchscreen controls, you can always use a controller for a better gaming experience.

Size: 1.6 GB

Download it from here.

5. Order & Chaos Online 3D MMORPG

Order & Chaos Online (Image Credits: Gameloft)

As the name suggests, this is a massively multiplayer online game that you can enjoy with friends. You can customise your avatar and set out to explore the vast fantasy world that the game offers. You can also charge into battle on your fancy mount and choose powerful weapons to put an end to the evil forces.

Size: 2 GB

Download it from here.