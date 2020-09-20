5 best Android games like GTA under 1 GB

The GTA games are arguably the best titles from the action-adventure genre. These titles have gained immense popularity because of the open-world gameplay that they feature.

Even though the GTA franchise consists primarily of console games, the Android versions of these games are quite popular.

If you are looking for decent alternatives to the smartphone games from the GTA franchise and don't have enough storage space in your device, you can download similar games that are below 1 GB in size.

Five best Android games like GTA under 1 GB

These are five of the best games like GTA under 1 GB:

1. Gangstar New Orleans OpenWorld

Gangstar New Orleans. Image Credits: APKPure.com.

New Orleans OpenWorld is one of the best games from the Gangstar series, where you will find an abundance of biker gangs and crooked cops who rule the streets of the city.

Like the GTA franchise, this game also offers guns and vehicles that can be used by you to complete various missions. Its high rating on the Google Play Store is a testament to the game's quality.

Size: 911 MB

Download it from here.

2. MadOut2 BigCityOnline

MadOut2 BigCityOnline. Image Credits: APKPure.com.

The vast open-world offered by this game will surely remind you of the GTA series. The map of this title is sprawled over 10 square kilometers.

MadOut2 BigCityOnline is also appreciated for its realistic car physics. If you love vehicles, this popular mobile title should be your preference. Moreover, there are over 40 types of cars that you can ride in this game.

Size: 413 MB

Download it from here.

3. Grand City Thug Crime Gangster

Grand City Thug Crime. Image Credits: Google Play.

This title resembles the GTA games closely, and even the poster will remind you of Rockstar Games' creations. There are four gangster modes that you can pick from while playing this game.

Grand City Thug Crime Gangster also features an exciting mode called challenge mode, featuring ten levels that you can accomplish. Apart from this, you can also drive cars and complete exciting missions in this title.

Size: 122 MB

Download it from here.

4. New Gangster Crime

New Gangster Crime. Image Credits: APKPure.com.

New Gangster Crime is widely appreciated for its dynamic gameplay. As the name suggests, you will be a part of many criminal activities involving gangsters.

There are many missions in this game, just like the GTA series. The arsenal of weapons provided by this title is more than sufficient for you to complete your missions successfully.

Size: 329 MB

Download it from here.

5. Los Angeles Crimes

Los Angeles Crimes. Image Credits: Facebook.

The game has a rating of 4.3 stars on the Google Play Store, so you can definitely give it a go. Like the GTA franchise, this game also offers an open-world that you can explore.

The game offers six maps and five game modes to choose from. Los Angeles Crimes game allows you to choose between the first person and the third person perspective, as per your choice.

Size: 315 MB

Download it from here.