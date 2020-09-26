5 best Android games like GTA 4 on Play Store

GTA 4 deserves more attention than it gets, and for a good reason. Gamers worldwide love it as it portrays the life of a reluctant gangster and offers many thrilling missions to accomplish.

GTA 4 might not be available on Google Play Store, but there are quite a few titles available that are similar. If you are searching for such offerings, then check out the list below!

Five best alternatives to GTA 4 on Play Store

These are some of the best Android games that you can try:

1. MadOut2 BigCityOnline

Image Credits: GAMEPLAYCUBE, YouTube

Like GTA 4, this is also an open-world game. Even though the map is not as large as the Grand Theft Auto offering, this title offers one sprawled over 10 square kilometers.

The GTA series is known for its excellent car physics, and MadOut2 also gets appreciated for its range of realistic cars. This game has over 40 types of vehicles that you can cruise around in.

Download it from here.

2. Payback 2 – The Battle Sandbox

Image Credits: APKDL.io

One reason for liking this game is because of the different cities it offers to you. There are as many as seven cities that you can explore as and when you want.

Like GTA 4, Payback 2 also offers you many missions to complete. You can take your pick from the seven game modes and over 50 exciting campaign events.

Download it from here.

3. Gangstar Vegas: World of Crime

Image Credits: Google Play

This game can be downloaded for free and has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google Play Store, so you already know that it will be worth downloading. Gangstar Vegas also belongs to the famous Gangstar series.

If you liked completing various missions in GTA 4, you would love this title, as it has over 80 action-oriented tasks. From muscle cars to armoured tanks, it also offers a wide range of vehicles.

Download it from here.

4. Gangstar New Orleans OpenWorld

Image Credits: Pryszard Android iOS Gameplays, YouTube

This is another game from the Gangstar series that is similar to GTA 4. From biker gangs to crooked cops, there is an abundance of shady people who rule the city's streets.

Gangstar New Orleans offers enough guns and vehicles to help you in completing the missions offered. This title also has a good rating and will not even take up 1 GB on your smartphone.

Download it from here.

5. Gangstar Rio: City of Saints

Image Credits: Weebly

As per the opinion of many mobile gamers, this is the best title in the Gangstar series. That is why it comes with a price tag of INR 549; so, if you are not ready to spend this much money, you can play the titles mentioned above.

Gangstar Rio will give you GTA 4 vibes as it has over 60 action-induced missions that are exciting and thrilling to complete. This game will also provide you with access to dozens of vehicles that you can use as and when you need.

Download it from here.