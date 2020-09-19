5 best Android games like GTA 5 for low-end devices

GTA 5 is one of the best creations of Rockstar Games, and enjoys massive global popularity. Despite this fame, GTA 5 is not available for Android devices for various reasons.

Even if GTA 5 is not available, there are quite a few titles of similar nature that are playable in your smartphone. If you are worried that your mobile is not up to the mark, then don’t worry, as these offerings can run on low-end devices.

Five best Android games like GTA 5 for low-end devices

These are some of the best similar titles that are compatible with low-end devices:

1. Los Angeles Crimes

Image Credits: Google Play

The graphics of this game might not be as great as the Rockstar classic, but it feels quite a bit like playing GTA 5. It will also offer you an open-world to roam around in.

There are six maps that you can play in, and five game modes that you can choose from. This game also allows you to choose between the first person and the third person views, which is another plus point.

Download from it from here.

2. Rope Hero: Vice Town

Image Credits: Naxeex LLC (YouTube)

The missions in this game are packed with action, just like GTA 5. But the catch is that your goal will be completely different from the Grand Theft Auto offering, as you will not commit crimes but prevent them.

You will step into the shoes of a blue costume-clad superhero and stop crimes that are rampant in your city. This title also offers quite a few vehicles for transportation so that you can travel with ease.

Download from it from here.

3. Grand Gangsters 3D

Image Credits: Google Play

This game is based in Sin City and is all about the street crimes that take place there. Much like GTA 5, Grand Gangsters will allow you to steal cars and take part in races, with the cops close on your heels.

This title has six motor vehicle theft missions that you can be a part of. The intuitive touch controls will also make sure that you enjoy this title to the fullest.

Download from it from here.

4. MadOut2 BigCityOnline

Image Credits: Real Gaming World (YouTube)

Like GTA 5, this title will also offer you an open-world to explore. The map in this game is sprawled across 10 square kilometers, which is not bad when it comes to mobile gaming.

Many players also appreciate MadOut2 because of its excellent car physics, so you can be assured that you will have a good time driving around. You can choose from over 40 types of cars as well.

Download from it from here.

5. California Straight 2 Compton

Image Credits: BestAndroidGames (YouTube)

There are a variety of weapons and vehicles that this game will offer you to complete missions, which is very much like what GTA 5 does. On closer observation, you will realise that GTA: San Andreas inspires this title.

California Straight 2’s storyline is about different gang wars, and you will get the action you are looking for, while also having a fun time exploring its map.

Download from it from here.