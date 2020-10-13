5 best Android games like GTA San Andreas under 200 MB

GTA San Andreas is the seventh instalment in the Grand Theft Auto franchise, which is known for its storyline, characters, and challenging missions. If you are a mobile gamer, you can download the Android version from Google Play Store.

The downside to the Android version of GTA San Andreas is that it will take up a lot of space on your device, and you will have to pay INR 182 to acquire it. So, if you are looking for similar games at no cost, there are a lot of clones to choose from.

Best Android alternatives to GTA San Andreas under 200 MB

These are five of the best such free titles to try:

1. California Straight 2 Compton

It will not take you much time to realize that this game is a GTA San Andreas clone. California Straight 2 Compton revolves around gang wars and is all about making your crew the strongest and most dominant of them all.

This title offers a variety of weapons and vehicles that you can use to defeat enemies. It also provides an open-world map that you will have fun exploring.

Size: 42 MB

Download it from here.

2. Crime War S. Andreas

This title is also heavily inspired by GTA San Andreas. If you are acquainted with the Rockstar Games classic, you will realize that the characters and gameplay bear a serious resemblance to it.

The storyline and missions are not as detailed as GTA San Andreas, but you will have a fun time playing Crime War S. Andreas. From cars to weapons, this game will provide you with everything needed to fulfil the various missions.

Size: 96 MB

Download it from here.

3. Grand Gangsters 3D

GTA San Andreas revolves around the story of gangsters, and so does this game. There will be lots of dark and horrid crimes that you will have to deal with in the aptly named Sin City.

You can steal cars and take part in illegal races just like you did in GTA San Andreas. You will like Grand Gangsters 3D even more because of its 3D graphics, along with excellent and intuitive controls.

Size: 22 MB

Download it from here.

4. Grand City Thug Crime Gangster

This game resembles GTA San Andreas so much that even the poster will remind you of the seventh title of the franchise. There are many cars that you can drive around in, while completing missions.

There are four gangster modes that you can choose from in Grand City Thug. You will have to cross ten levels of varying difficulty in the exciting challenge mode, which will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Size: 122 MB

Download it from here.

5. San Andreas Crime Stories

Like GTA San Andreas, this is also an open-world game which will offer you the action you crave. San Andreas Crime Stories has even been downloaded from Google Play Store over 10 million times!

Your objective in this title is to shoot rivals and rule the streets. Apart from completing various missions that you are assigned, you can also learn how to fly a helicopter and jet plane.

Size: 71 MB

Download it from here.