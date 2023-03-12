5 best armor sets in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty features many armor sets that enable players to defeat formidable bosses and enemies. Each set comprises Arm Guards, Chest Armor, Head Armor, and Leg Guards. Armor sets in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty are categorized as heavy, medium, and light.

Tianzu Hermit, Rampancy, Unscrupulous Hero, Man of Benevolence, and Tyrant Overlord are some of the best armor sets players can try in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. Players can enhance their build using armor sets that best suit their playstyle.

Tianzu Hermit, Rampancy, and three other best armor sets in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty pits players against challenging opponents, requiring them to delve into battles with the best equipment. The game offers various armor sets that aid players in crafting builds resistant to elemental (Fire, Wood, Earth, Water, and Metal) damage.

The more armor pieces from the same set players equip, the better bonuses they will receive from the set.

The following are some of the best armor sets one can try out in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty:

1) Tianzu Hermit

This is light armor with Wood, Metal, and Water resistance (Image via Koei Tecmo)

The Tianzu Hermit set belongs to the light armor category. It is a robust armor that grants players a considerable amount of Wood. Metal and Water resistance. This armor set comprises Tianzhu Hermit Footwear, Tianzu Hermit Bracers, Tianzu Hermit Robe, and Tianzu Hermit Conical Hat.

Players can also leverage the weapon Jade-Green Staff as part of this armor set.

The following are the bonuses associated with the Tianzu Hermit Set:

Equipping two pieces grants additional ten points of HP.

Equipping three pieces reduces spirit consumption for using spells by 1.8%.

Having four armor pieces from this set equipped increases the power gain when using spells.

Five pieces of this set enhance the Staff weapon's spirit damage by 7.9%.

2) Rampancy

This set offers resistance to Metal (Image via Koei Tecmo)

The Rampancy set is a heavy armor player can resort to in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. This set offers resistance to Metal elemental damage only. Greaves of Rampancy leg guards, Gauntlets of Rampancy arm guards, Armor of Rampancy chest armor, and Helmet of Rampancy are all a part of this armor set.

The weapon, Soaring Ursine Mace, also belongs to this heavy armor set.

The following are the bonus effects associated with the Rampancy set:

With two pieces of this armor, players can increase Spirit gain by 2.2 % from deflecting attacks.

Equipping three components from this set reduces the spirit damage by 1.9%.

Having four pieces of this armor set helps reduce damage by resorting to deflecting enemy attacks.

Five pieces of Rampancy set enable players to enhance Martial Arts damage numbers by 6.0%.

3) Unscrupulous Hero

This set is a Fire-resistant heavy armor (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Players keen to focus on Fire-resistant builds can opt for the Unscrupulous Hero set. This heavy armor set consists of Unscrupulous Hero Greaves, Unscrupulous Hero Gauntlets, Unscrupulous Hero Armor, and Unscrupulous Hero Crown. A Sword named Heaven's Reliance also belongs to this armor set.

Players can leverage the following bonuses from the Unscrupulous Hero set:

Equipping two pieces of this set increases the Morale Rank points gained by 3.2%.

Having three pieces of this set enhances the Marking Flag detection.

With four armor pieces, players can leverage the ability to slow down enemies impacted by Martial Arts.

Five pieces boost the sword's spirit damage by 7.9%.

Six pieces of this set allow players to inflict enemies with Spirit Vulnerability when any Martial Art attack impacts them.

4) Man of Benevolence

This armor set offers Wood resistance (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Players looking for medium armor in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty with Wood resistance can use the Man of Benevolence armor set. This set comes with Man of Benevolence Footwear, Man of Benevolence Crown, Man of Benevolence Armor, and Man of Benevolence Gauntlets. This medium armor set includes a pair of Swords of Aspiration (Dual Swords) and an accessory named Large Grass Knot.

The following are the stat bonuses one can gain from the Man of Benevolence set:

Two armor pieces equipped from this set enhance HP by ten points.

Players equipping three pieces of this set can use HP recovery by five points if they resort to deflecting attacks.

One can reduce the incoming damage at full HP by 4.3% upon having four pieces of this set equipped.

Equipping five armor pieces applies a special effect called Spirit Fervor on the player in instances of recovering HP.

With a complete set on, players can deal an additional 13.8% damage when they are at full HP.

5) Tyrant Overlord

This set provides Fire, Metal, and Water resistance (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Tyrant Overlord armor is one of the best sets in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty to have multiple resistances in categories like Fire, Metal, and Water. Tyrant Overlord Greaves, Tyrant Overlord Gauntlets, Tyrant Overlord Surcoat, and Tyrant Overlord Circlet comprise this armor set.

The Triumphant Conquest is a Glaive, the weapon included in this set.

The following are the bonuses associated with the Tyrant Overlord set:

Two pieces of this set enhance the player's HP by ten points.

When one has three components of this set, they can inflict a Power Drop on an enemy upon a successful Fatal Strike.

Players equipping four pieces of this set get HP Restoration from damage inflicted with melee attacks.

Five pieces of Tyrant Overlord set increase Spirit damage to enemies (afflicted with negative effects) by 7.9%.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has garnered fairly positive reviews, but the PC version has some performance issues.

Team Ninja has released a Patch Ver1.03 to address performance lag; FPS drops, and other errors in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

