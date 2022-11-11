5 best camos for the Kastov 74u in Modern Warfare 2 and how to unlock them

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 introduces spectacular weapon mastery skins that can be obtained by players completing the necessary and required challenges. The presence of in-game cosmetics that can be earned instead of purchased helps retain players as they complete the challenges.

Modern Warfare 2 came out on October 28 with a list of changes, packing a stunning visual quality unlike any of its prequels. The publishers announced that their new title would mark the beginning of a new era for the entire franchise. The focus is on bringing the game closer to reality with high-definition details and immersive gameplay via different character mechanics.

There are a plethora of weapon cosmetics to select from in Modern Warfare 2, but they are not unlocked by default. Each skin has some conditions and a prerequisite required to unlock the challenge criteria, and then players can proceed to complete the respective challenges.

Fans can continue to read below to find the best camos for the Kastov 74u apart from the weapon mastery camos in Modern Warfare 2.

Note: This is not a ranked list and is subjective to the author’s opinion. It is subject to change for other individuals.

Modern Warfare 2: Best camos for Kastov 74u

There is a vast collection of skins in the game that players can choose from after unlocking them. Multiple categories in the camo menu organize multiple styles of weapon cosmetics under their respective wings. The following is a list of all the category names in the camo list.

Spray Paint

Woodland

Digital

Dragon

Geometric

Fun

Foliage

Tiger

Stripes

Reptile

Solid Colors

Classic

Cliffside

There are more than 180 free skins available in the game that only require the challenge to be completed for players to be able to equip them. These skins are unlocked throughout the game and become available for all the weapons in Modern Warfare 2.

1) Jungle Cat

The Jungle Cat camo falls under the Woodland category and is a beautiful skin with orange accent spots that cover the entire weapon. It is one of the most vibrant weapon cosmetics in the collection that can blend well in forest areas and stand out to boast in lobbies.

It is comparatively easy to unlock and requires the player to level up the Lockwood 300 weapon to rank 10 to unlock the challenge. Once the Lockwood 300 reaches rank 10, players must get 40 kills using a suppressor with the weapon to earn the Jungle Cat camo for Kastov 74u and other weapons.

2) Tagged

The Tagged camo comes in the Dragon category of weapon camos. It has a stealthy and vibrant look simultaneously with shades of blue and purple on the weapon. The colors are ingrained in the entire weapon with a dragon scale-like design, making it come alive to the eye of the user.

It is one of the hardest camos to unlock and requires the player to level up the Vel 46 SMG to weapon rank 19 to unlock the challenge. Once the challenge is unlocked, players must get 15 hip-fire kills to unlock the Tagged weapon camo in Modern Warfare 2.

3) 8-Bit Static

The 8-Bit Static is a perfect blend of color for all RGB lovers in the community, and it falls under the Fun category of weapon camos. The body and receiver of the weapon are saturated with a combination of multiple color spots in a spectrum that makes it stand out even in the brightest of maps.

This weapon camo requires the player to level up the .50 GS to weapon rank 26 to unlock the camo challenges. Once the challenge is unlocked, players must get 15 kills while mounted with the weapon to obtain the skin across Modern Warfare 2.

4) Power Pink

The weapon camo collection is never truly complete unless players can paint the entire gun monochrome. The Power Pink camo falls under the Solid Colors weapon camo category and provides a nice change of pace to varying colors and designs. The complete paint coat is distinguishable from any corner of any map location and is sure to stand out.

The weapon camo challenge requires players to get 30 kills with the STB-44 while crouching to unlock the Power Pink camo throughout the entire collection.

5) Coral Snake

The Coral Snake weapon camo falls under the Reptile weapon camo category and is a sublime yet saturated skin. It features a design visible on snakes and other crawlers, with vibrant reds and yellows making their way down the entire weapon body. The subtle tone shift in all the colors makes it viable to blend in some of the most unexpected places in the game.

The Coral Snake camo requires players to level up the LM-S to weapon rank 12 to unlock its challenge. Players will need to get 30 kills while crouched with the same weapon to unlock the Coral Snake camo, which will then become available in the camo list.

This concludes with the best skins for the Kastov 74u in Modern Warfare 2 that players can acquire other than the mastery skins. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more weapon build guides.

