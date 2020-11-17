Discord is a great chatting and collaboration platform for Minecraft players to form their own unique communities.

Most gamers today have Discord, as it is a terrific tool for players to be able to chat with one another, share ideas, and even showcase themselves playing a game to one another. What is great about discord is that it overlays and integrates with many of the most popular video games being played right now.

The real question is where does this come in for Minecraft players? Well, Minecraft is a game that attracts a variety of different people and with varying interests. Discord is a great to join an already established community for specific aspects of the game. Players who are more focused on building, typically have a different approach to Minecraft, than those who are focused on PvP or Bedwars for example.

This article will be listing off some of the best discords servers that Minecraft players can chose from.

5 best Discord servers for Minecraft

#1 Hypixel

Image via Fen / YouTube

This list would be incomplete without at least mentioning Hypixel, as it is the most popular server for Minecraft players. Hypixel is chockful of fun different types of game modes and has an absolutely booming playerbase as a community. This discord server is a great way to make some new friends, arrange meeting up with people to play games, and more.

To get the most out of this server, it is best for Minecraft players to link their Hypixel account with the Hypixel discord server.

#2 Mystic

Image via top.gg

Mystic is one of the most popular Minecraft community and giveaway servers. They currently boast having over 25,000 members and give away 100s of USD worth of nitro on a regular basis. For people looking for a more relaxed environment and constantly having other Minecraft players to talk to, this could be a great choice.

#3 Midnight Oasis

Image via Zuki_DK / YouTube

This Discord server is great for a place to potentially get free rewards through giveaways, but also to connect with other Minecraft players. It has a relaxed environment, but is more oriented towards talking with other gamers and less direct Minecraft gameplay. Plus people who are discord savvy, will have plenty of bots to interact with.

#4 Purple Prison

This Discord correlates with the Minecraft server that is also named Purple Prison. They actually very recently reset their entire Minecraft server to feature new game modes and an entirely new ranking and reward system. For Minecraft players looking for a tightknit yet helpful community, this could be a great choice.

#5 KaizoCraft

Image via wallpapercave.com

This Discord is in direct partnership with the Minecraft server of the same name. Their content and community focuses around competitive prison and survival gameplay.

Recent Review:

"This server is very awesome and fun server to be in. The community is respectable and the staff is very cooperative and the owner himself (Kai) us fun to talk to and also very awesome in leadership I would recommend you all joining this server. Trust me I will find the community always on its best" -Kyouoku, 5 Stars

