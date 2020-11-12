Minecraft's top 5 PvP players of 2020

2020 has been an incredibly huge year for Minecraft PvP, as players from across the globe vie to climb the charts.

With the resurgence of the game starting back in mid-2019, players around the world have been gunning for the top spot.

Following the success of Minecraft Mondays - an organized weekly PvP event curated by YouTube star and personality, Keemstar, Minecraft Championship was created. This event, with no discernable schedule, features 10 teams of four players across eight game modes, all going head to head in various styles of play. Only a handful of these game modes are PvP, as the rest focus on different styles of play.

2020's best Minecraft PvP players

This article will be focused primarily on Minecraft Championships, as well as special consideration of other challenges throughout 2020. Players on this list will be ranked by skill in melee combat, use of terrain, and ranged attacks, using a five point system.

Top 5 Minecraft PvP players of 2020

#5- Grian

Starting from humble beginnings of making beautiful builds inside Minecraft, Grian, one of the hermits discussed in this prior article, has started to pave his way into the PvP scene. As seen in the video above, Grian goes on an incredible three streak, taking out Dream, Tubbo, and Fundy - three absolute powerhouses when it comes to Minecraft.

Across the championships Grian has been invited to, he boasts an accuracy of nearly sixty percent with his bow, and with some impressive kills to brag about, he comes in at number five.

Ranged: 3/5

Melee: 3.5/5

Terrain use: 1.75/5

Total: 8.25/15

#4- Fundy

Starting his YouTube career just under a year ago in early 2020, Fundy has shown exceptional growth in his Minecraft abilities. This can be seen is his 1v2 clutch in Minecraft Championship six, where he decimates Pete with a phenomenal quick shot to take home the prize for his team. Fundy's skills in and out of combat are hard to ignore with him placing above average in quite a few of the championships so far. This brings him to fourth on this ranking.

Ranged: 3.5/5

Melee: 3/5

Terrain: 3.25/5

Total: 9.75/15

#3- TommyInnit

Despite perishing in the above clip, TommyInnit has been a powerhouse throughout all of the Minecraft Championships this year, even taking home first place in MCC4. Outside of MCC however, TommyInnit beautifully demonstrates immense knowledge about Minecraft's PvP mechanics, even participating in Dreams SMP war that occurred in August of this year, playing a decently large role.

Ranged: 3.5/5

Melee: 3.5/5

Terrain: 3/5

Total: 10/15

#2- Dream

There probably won't be a single article this year about Minecraft PvP that doesn't include Dream. Taking the internet by storm, Dream has shown nothing but exceptional skill and determination, along with key understanding of Minecraft's more niche mechanics, such as lava-hopping on boats, TNT minecart traps, and even more. His series, speedrunner versus, along with every Minecraft Championship he's been invited to, brings more than enough video evidence that Dream is steps ahead of many, many players.

Ranged: 4/5

Melee: 4.5/5

Terrain: 5/5

Total: 13.5/15

#1- Technoblade

By rite of one on one combat across multiple versions of Minecraft, Technoblade slapped Dream around to achieve this top ranking. With a solo average of fourth place across 10 Minecraft Championships, winning two of them. Techno has had an incredible growth since the beginning of his YouTube career. Now, in 2020, he's acquired renowned fame, making the top three in just about every listing.

Ranged: 4.75/5

Melee: 5/5

Terrain: 4.75/5

Total: 14.5/15

