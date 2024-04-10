5 best end-game Warrior weapons in Dragon's Dogma 2 you shouldn't miss out on

Choosing the right Warrior weapons in Dragon's Dogma 2 is crucial for those who wish to delve into this vocation in the game. Warriors are heavily reliant on their Weapon Skills and only have a few basic moves, but they hit hard. This means you need the right weapons in your hands to make the most of their strength. However, the title throws a ton of options at the Arisen.

When you have a plethora of options to choose from, making the right choice can get a little confusing. We've got you covered, though, as this article lists the five best end-game Warrior weapons in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

What are the five best end-game Warrior weapons in Dragon's Dogma 2?

1) Dragon's Flight

Dragon's Flight is one of the best Warrior weapons in Dragon's Dogma 2 (Image via Capcom)

Strength - 368

- 368 Magick - 0

- 0 Slash Strength - 100

- 100 Strike Strength - 0

- 0 Knockdown Power - 479

It wouldn't be a stretch to call Dragon's Flight the best Warrior weapon on this list. While the weapon may look like an axe, it is classified as a greatsword.

Right off the bat, Dragon's Flight is capable of dealing a ton of damage and can even produce some powerful slashes. However, what truly makes this weapon shine is its Knockdown Power.

If you aim for the weak spots of enemies with the Dragon's Flight in hand, they will not stand a chance. Smaller foes will easily get demolished by its strength. Even the tougher foes you face towards the endgame won't stand a chance when faced with this weapon.

You can buy the Dragon's Flight from the Dragon Forge in exchange for 110 Wyrmlife Crystals. Alternatively, it can be obtained from vendors in Bakbattahl, but you need to get the true ending of Dragon's Dogma 2 to do so.

2) Dragon's Bite

Dragon's Bite, one of the best Warrior weapons in Dragon's Dogma 2, can be acquired from the Dragonforged (Image via Capcom || YouTube/AK STYLE GAMER)

Strength - 380

- 380 Magick - 0

- 0 Slash Strength - 100

- 100 Strike Strength - 0

- 0 Knockdown Power - 412

The Dragon's Bite is another greatsword that is capable of dealing devastating damage to your opponents. From a quick glance, you might think it falls behind the Dragon's Flight greatsword in Dragon's Dogma 2. However, this weapon has an amazing passive ability that balances the scales.

The lower your health is while wielding the Dragon's Bite, the more damage you'll be able to do in battle. While It is risky to keep swinging while you're low, it is well worth it when you know your weapon gives you the power to one-shot most enemies.

Most opponents you come across during the end-game hit hard. However, with the Dragon's Bite, you have one of the strongest Warrior Weapons in Dragon's Dogma 2, so most threats will be easy to deal with regardless of how hard they hit. This weapon can be bought from the Dragon Forger by exchanging 110 Wyrmlife Crystals.

3) Cinderspine

The Cinderspine can turn your foes to ashes (Image via Capcom || YouTube/Gamer Guides)

Strength - 300

- 300 Magick - 210

- 210 Slash Strength - 0

- 0 Strike Strength - 100

- 100 Knockdown Power - 323

The Cinderspine is one of the coolest and strongest Warrior weapons in Dragon's Dogma 2. Its head is lit on fire, thus giving it the ability to deal fire damage at will. Thanks to its sheer strength, you can crush your enemies and set them on fire at the same time. This makes a deadly combination of normal and magick damage, which is especially useful towards the end-game.

The Cinderspine also works great when you need to fall back after a few hits. You can set your enemies on fire and continue to deal fire damage while you wait for attacking opportunities from a distance.

If you're looking to get your hands on this weapon, you must travel to the Mountain Base Cave and loot the chests inside.

4) Cyclopean Thunder

Cyclopean Thunder deals lightning damage (Image via Capcom || YouTube/OnGame MultiGaming)

Strength - 280

- 280 Magick - 200

- 200 Slash Strength - 0

- 0 Strike Strength - 100

- 100 Knockdown Power - 371

Paired with both raw strength and Magick damage, you cannot go wrong with the Cyclopean Thunder. Like the Cinderspine, this weapon comes with a permanent elemental ability, allowing you to deal damage with lightning.

The Cyclopean Thunder has a lot of range on it, and the tip of the hammer shines blue, thanks to its lightning enhancement. A simple sweep is more than enough to take multiple enemies out, and depending on your enhancements, you can dominate the midgame with this weapon. However, if you fully upgrade it, it will hold its own till the end of the game.

You can find the Cyclopean Thunder in a chest located east of the Volcanic Island Camp.

5) Gryphic Victory

The Gryphic Victory greatsword is one of the best Warrior weapons in Dragon's Dogma 2 (Image via Capcom)

Strength - 272

- 272 Magick - 0

- 0 Slash Strength - 100

- 100 Strike Strength - 0

- 0 Knockdown Power - 279

At first glance, the Gryphic Victory greatsword looks pretty normal, and one could even assume that it won't hold up to the other Warrior Weapons in Dragon's Dogma 2. However, don't let its looks deceive you.

The Gryphic Victory is one of the strongest Warrior weapons in Dragon's Dogma 2 and can easily carry you through the middle stages. Even if you're close to the endgame, you can get some upgrades for this weapon and just mow through your enemies. This greatsword has no gimmicks and just straight-up dominates, thanks to its sheer strength.

For those of you who like to keep things simple, you can purchase this weapon from Amaran's Arms in Bakbattahl. However, it is a little expensive, so remember to farm money in Dragon's Dogma 2 before you go.

Equipped with the best Warrior weapons in Dragon's Dogma 2, you are now ready to dominate the end game.

Check out our other articles covering Dragon's Dogma 2:

How to get Infernal Edge in Dragon's Dogma 2 || DD2 ending explained || DD2 romance guide || DD2 vocation tier list || Best starting vocations in Dragon's Dogma 2 || How to heal in Dragon's Dogma 2?