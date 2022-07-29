5 best fantasy games from 2000s (and 5 best futuristic titles)

Throughout the years, various themes and settings have assimilated themselves into the video game culture. Two of the most famous are fantasy and sci-fi.

The former features intricate supernatural, magic, and medieval-inspired worlds. The latter is a trip to worlds featuring technology beyond human comprehension, highlighting technical advancements for the better or worse.

Fans of both genres have had plenty of offerings to enjoy so far. The 2000s were rich in plenty of fantasy and sci-fi games. Here's a look at some of the best titles in both genres.

Undertake grandiose adventures in fantasy games

1) The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion

The fourth mainline entry in Bethesda's iconic high-fantasy Elder Scrolls RPG series, Oblivion, was first released in 2006. Taking place in Cyrodiil, players must take down a dangerous cult, the Mythic Dawn, which aims to open rifts to the demonic realm known as Oblivion.

The first-person and third-person view from Morrowind is retained, but it ditches the almost-extraterrestrial setting of the predecessor in favor of a more staple medieval fantasy theme.

The core gameplay is fundamentally similar, too, with the unrestricted freedom to explore and customize characters across different races and skills. Users can hone their characters to be what they want, from sword-wielding brutes to lithe mage archers.

There are dungeons to explore, new gear to find, enemies to defeat, and side missions rich in lore.

2) Dragon Age: Origins

EA's first entry in the acclaimed Dragon Age saga, 2009's Origins from BioWare, is widely regarded as one of the best in the genre. As recruits into the Grey Wardens, the group of justice-upholders must take down the Archdemon responsible for unleashing monstrous creatures called Darkspawn into the realm.

The gameplay will feel familiar to fans of BioWare's previous effort, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. Gamers will explore various areas to complete objectives and utilize a real-time-with-pause system for battles.

Each personable character can be customized down to their skills and even allows tweaking their AI behavior for more efficient skirmishes.

3) Diablo 2

First released in 2000, Blizzard's second foray into isometric looter RPGs is often regarded as the series' peak. After the hero who defeated Diablo becomes corrupted by evil spirits, a new savior must rise and save the land of Sanctuary.

The narrative is divided into several Acts set throughout different areas.

In typical action-RPG fashion, players will pick a class and set out on a journey to grow stronger. The rarity-tiered item system is the key highlight, aiding in character progression.

There are several dungeons to uncover, filled to the brim with hordes of monsters to slay.

Diablo @Diablo



Ladder is now live in Diablo II: Resurrected.

The game is available via a remaster on modern platforms, i.e., PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

4) Demon's Souls

The first game to kick off the Souls craze, Demon's Souls, was released in 2009 as a PlayStation 3 exclusive. After the kingdom of Boletaria is taken over by an entity called the Old One, the protagonist is brought in to pacify it and vanquish the dangers that lurk throughout.

Users can pick a starting class and expand upon it. Demon's Souls also established the stamina-based hack & slash combat that has become part and parcel of Soulslike games these days.

The high level of challenge and punishing death mechanics that respawn all non-boss enemies are here. It is one of the most influential games of all time and has a remake for the PlayStation 5 home console.

5) Dragon Quest 8: Journey of the Cursed King

Dragon Quest 8: Journey of the Cursed King (or DQ8) is one of the most popular entries in Square Enix's fantasy RPG franchise. It was first launched in 2005 for the PlayStation 2.

The court jester Dhoulmagus has turned the King of Trodain into a troll, so the guard must accompany the royalty to find a way to break the curse.

The gameplay sees an exploration of an overworld in 3D with random encounters. These teleport the party to an arena to fight against foes like Slimes and Phantoms.

Players can use attacks, items, and spells to overcome adversaries and utilize the Psyche Up system to lose turns in favor of stronger attacks.

It also has a remake available on the Nintendo 3DS handheld.

These sci-fi titles are fondly remembered even today

1) Half-Life 2

One of the most important PC games ever, Half-Life 2 builds upon the revolutionary fundamentals of the original entry. Released in 2004, the story follows Gordon Freeman and his efforts to free Earth from an alien race called the Combine.

The first-person shooter gameplay is heavily driven by narrative-centric set pieces. The physics improved over the first title are also amply demonstrated, showcasing a great synergy between it and the gameplay in ways even modern games fall short.

From combat purposes using the Gravity gun to solving puzzles, the pacing is impeccable as well. The atmosphere, too, deserves mention, particularly the iconic Ravenholm level for an almost survival-horror vibe as gamers mow down mutated enemies with an arsenal of guns.

2) Metroid Prime

The debut 3D Metroid entry from Retro Studios, Nintendo's popular Metroid saga retains its Metroidvania roots. After intercepting a distress call from a Space Pirate ship, bounty hunter Samus Aran must explore the alien world of Tallon IV.

The first-person view lends to some of the most immersive experiences ever. Combat is also fluid, with the tight control scheme offering easy platforming even in tight scenarios.

The vast biomes of the planet feature unique enemies and bosses to fight, as well as new abilities to acquire that aid in progression and puzzles to solve. There is very little to fault with Metroid Prime despite it being 20 years old, especially when paired with the masterfully crafted soundtrack.

Retro Studios @RetroStudios

#GameJobs #GameDev



We are looking for a 𝗧𝗼𝗼𝗹𝘀 𝗘𝗻𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗲𝗿 and a 𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝘆 𝗘𝗻𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗲𝗿 to join us on our journey to develop Metroid Prime 4!

With the new Metroid Prime 4 in development at Nintendo's Retro Studios, fans are waiting for a modern iteration with bated breath.

3) Halo: Combat Evolved

The first ever Halo game was released in 2001 as Halo: Combat Evolved. The iconic FPS entry in Microsoft's sci-fi saga paved the way for not just console shooters but multiplayer as well.

After an alien attack on the spaceship Autumn, a supersoldier named Master Chief must take matters into his own hands and preserve the AI Cortana while battling new foes.

Players navigate Halo's various set pieces, from linear interiors to reasonably sized open areas. There are several weapons for Master Chief to take his enemies down with, from standard pistols and assault rifles to plasma weapons.

Additionally, there are vehicles, from on-ground 4x4's to hovercrafts.

It is available as part of the Halo: Master Chief Collection on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

4) BioShock

The acclaimed FPS game from Irrational Games and 2K is considered a spiritual successor to Looking Glass's System Shock series. While both share a sci-fi theme, the latter is a slower-paced survival-horror immersive sim, while the former is an action-packed shooter.

Set in 1960, protagonist Jack discovers the underwater city of Rapture constructed by magnate Andrew Ryan. Users navigate this surreal world armed with weapons and plasmids that grant superhuman abilities like casting electricity to shock foes.

The inhabitants of Rapture are as creepy as the setting, from the crazy splicers to the dangerous Big Daddies.

First released in 2007, the title eventually received a remaster available via the BioShock Collection. It is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

5) Fallout 3

The first 3D entry in the Fallout series was also the first to be handled by Bethesda Game Studios. After the protagonist's father leaves the safety of the Vault for unknown reasons, gamers must set out to find him.

Fallout 3 occurs across the post-apocalyptic wastelands of Washington DC after a nuclear war demolished everything. In keeping with the series' RPG roots, players will play in both first and third-person as they traverse the Capital Wastelands for answers while undertaking unique and well-written quests.

They will encounter many friendly and hostile NPCs, and users can engage using various tools, from talking it out to shooting them. One of these is the V.A.T.S. system, slowing down the surroundings to target body parts like the original entries.

This same formula was also eventually adopted by future entries, including the beloved Fallout: New Vegas.

