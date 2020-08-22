GTA San Andreas is one of best games in the Grand Theft Auto franchise, and its Android version is not far behind. Even if the missions are not as detailed as the original video game, you can try it out if you are into mobile gaming.

There are also other games of similar nature that you try out. If you are in search of Android games like GTA San Andreas which are available for free, then you have come to the right place.

Five best free Android games like GTA San Andreas

These are the best similar games that are available for free in Google Play Store:

California Straight 2 Compton

California Straight 2 Compton (Image Credits: Amazon.in)

This Android game is heavily-inspired by GTA San Andreas, and is all about establishing the dominance of your gang over others. The map might be smaller compared to GTA San Andreas, but there are weapons and different vehicles that you can check out. Make sure you buy the right gun and take over the neighbourhood part by part.

Grand Gangsters 3D

Grand Gangsters (Image Credits: Google Play)

Whether it’s stealing cars, fleeing from cops, or shooting rival gang members, this game has GTA San Andreas written all over it. Be prepared, as you will have to face some dark and ruthless crimes in the world of Sin City. The 3D graphics are satisfactory, and the controls are intuitive, which makes sure that you have an enjoyable gaming experience.

Gangstar New Orleans OpenWorld

Gangstar New Orleans (Image Credits: DN Reviews)

As the name suggests, this game is an open-world one like GTA San Andreas. It traces the story of an uncommon gangster and his rise in the criminal world. There are many missions that you will have to accomplish with the help of vehicles and weapons. You can even customise your gangster as per your choice!

Crime Wars S. Andreas

Crime Wars S. Andreas (Image Credits: Google Play)

Let no one stand in your way of reaching the top in this open-world game. If you love cars, there are different types that you can select to indulge in some street racing. From pistols to machine guns, there are many weapons that you can use to complete various missions. Even if the storyline and the characters are not as impressive as GTA San Andreas, you can give it a try.

Payback 2 – The Battle Sandbox

Payback 2 (Image Credits: Google Play)

From helicopter to car races, this game will satisfy your craving for high-speed races. Apart from that, there are also gang battles that you can be part of. This title has seven game modes and over 50 campaign events that you can try. This game even gives you a chance to play in seven different cities!