5 best free games like GTA San Andreas for Android devices

GTA San Andreas might just be one of the closest things to a universally beloved videogame if there ever was one. The game received a tonne of critical acclaim, with critics praising its unparalleled world-building and writing.

The game was a massive commercial success, so much so that the game is still the highest-selling game for the PS2. Naturally, the game was made available across a variety of platforms.

GTA San Andreas is also available for Android devices. However, it requires a purchase. Players often end up looking for free alternatives to GTA San Andreas, and here we take a look at five games to satisfy that itch.

Five best games like GTA San Andreas for Android

5) Gangstar Vegas

The Gangstar Vegas franchise has garnered quite the reputation as being one of the biggest names in a myriad of GTA-like alternatives. The game is very well-made with some slick graphics (for Android) to boot.

It might not be as well-polished as the GTA games on the platform, but still performs quite well and there are countless hours of fun to be had while playing Gangstar Vegas.

4) Madout2 Big City Online

This goes a step beyond the conventional GTA stand-in with an Online mode that feels just as chaotic as GTA Online. Madout2 Big City Online is a fairly ambitious game that dares to create an open-world well suited for Online gameplay.

The vehicles in the game are only restricted to cars at the moment, but that is easily solvable with a future update. Madout2 Big City Online is a great game to pick up and play for free.

3) Six Guns

While Six Guns is more akin to Red Dead Redemption than San Andreas, players have touted it as one of the best open-world game for the Android platform.

This western open-world shooter is some of the most fun you can have on your Android device. Participate in high-noon showdowns and live out your outlaw fantasies in Six Guns, which is available for free on Google Play Store.

2) Dude Theft Wars

This definitely exists as a parody of the GTA franchise, which itself is a satirical game. From the aesthetics of the cover to the font, Dude Theft Wars is looking to poke fun at GTA.

However, it doesn't compromise the game's enjoyability, and it is immensely fun on Android devices. Dude Theft Wars is simply a game you can't pass upon.

1) Payback 2

Payback 2 is one of the most well-made sandbox-style games on the Android platform. While it still not as close to the GTA franchise in terms of polish, the game still has a lot to offer in the way of exciting gameplay.

The game has a variety of activities the player can take part in, much like the GTA games. Payback 2 excels at giving players a sizeable open-world to cause insane amounts of havoc and chaos.