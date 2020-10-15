5 best free games like GTA: San Andreas on the Google Play Store

GTA: San Andreas is one of the best action-adventure video games, which belongs to the massively popular GTA franchise. GTA: San Andreas is one of the five GTA games which has been ported to the mobile platform by Rockstar Games.

The only downside to downloading GTA: San Andreas is that it is not available for free on the Google Play Store. So, if you are looking for free games, here are a few recommendations.

5 best free games like GTA: San Andreas on Google Play Store

These are five of the best free games like GTA: San Andreas, which can be downloaded for free from the Google Play Store:

1. California Straight 2 Compton

Image Credits: BestAndroidGame (YouTube)

From the poster to the storyline, this game is heavily inspired by GTA: San Andreas. As expected, the story of the game revolves around gang wars, where you will have to establish your dominance by defeating other gangs.

The game offers a variety of weapons and vehicles which you can use to complete your missions successfully. The missions are not as detailed as GTA: San Andreas, but you will have an exciting time playing it.

Download it from here.

2. Grand Gangsters 3D

Image Credits: Google Play

You will have to lead the life of a gangster in this title, which has many similarities with GTA: San Andreas. The city that you will be living in, is infested with criminals who do not shy away from committing dark and horrid crimes.

You can steal cars and indulge in illegal races with the cops tailing you in epic chases. The game is appreciated for its exciting gameplay and controls which are easy to master.

Download it from here.

3. San Andreas Crime Stories

Image Credits: APKPure.com

This title is also an open-world game, like GTA: San Andreas. You can download this title without any second thoughts as it has over 10 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

Your ultimate goal in this title is to defend your neighborhood from rivals and rule the streets. If completing missions become too redundant, you can choose to fly a helicopter or a jet plane instead.

Download it from here.

4. Crime War S. Andreas

Image Credits: APKFab

From the gameplay to the characters, this game bears a serious resemblance to the Rockstar classic. This is one of many GTA: San Andreas clone games that you can download for free from the Google Play Store.

This game will provide you with ample weapons and vehicles, which will help you to complete various missions. Even though the storyline and the missions might not be very exciting, you will still have a fun time playing it.

Download it from here.

5. Payback 2 – The Battle Sandbox

Image Credits: Android Games 365

If you are looking for high speed races including helicopters and car chases, this game will definitely satisfy your craving. Apart from that, there are several gang battles which will give you serious GTA: San Andreas vibes.

The title offers you 7 different game modes and over 50 campaign events to complete. If you like to explore, this title gives you the opportunity to travel around, not one, not two, but 7 distinct cities!

Download it from here.